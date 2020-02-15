Love is in the air in the Whitsundays

Frances and Troy Thompson, 25 years after their wedding at Coral Sea Marina Resort, at the same spot on the jetty, February 14, 2020.

A quarter of a century after they marked their big day, a loving couple has recreated the special day, at exactly the same spot in the Whitsundays.

Frances and Troy Thompson tied the knot, on Valentine’s Day 1995, and returned to Coral Sea Resort yesterday, to mark their 25th wedding anniversary.

The couple, who now live in Sydney, recreated the same wedding pose on the resort’s jetty on Friday, February 14, in a romantic gesture that captured the attention of onlookers.

Mrs Thompson even had a bouquet and similar jewellery and outfit to the one she wore a quarter of a century ago.

The couple lived in the Whitsundays for eight years, from 1992 to 2000, and ran Airlie Beach Water Sports & Sail, on the Airlie Foreshore (where the lagoon is now).

“We wanted to recreate the day,” Mrs Thompson, who now has two children with Troy, said.

“We thought it would be a bit of fun to stay the night at the same resort and recreate it.

We had a lovely meal in The Rocks and the next day, Valentine’s Day, we had some photos taken, like we did 25 years ago – so we would have an updated photo of us now.”

The updated photo captures the pair perfectly, looking as happy as they did on their wedding day.