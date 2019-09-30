LOVE: Where to find romance in the Whitsundays

WHAT A CATCH: Robyn Maloney and husband Travis just celebrated a year of marriage. Mrs Maloney says the Whitsundays are great for love as you can find anyone who is interested in your hobby.

WHAT A CATCH: Robyn Maloney and husband Travis just celebrated a year of marriage. Mrs Maloney says the Whitsundays are great for love as you can find anyone who is interested in your hobby. The Third House Collective

When it comes to love, there's a lot of fish in the sea, but the real question is whether you're catching Coral Trout or Stonefish.

However, if you're after a male partner in the Whitsundays you've got a lot more chance of nabbing a bite according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

The latest ABS data for regional populations shows the Whitsunday region has a higher proportion of men compared with women.

Overall the region boasts 107.5 males for every 100 females with Proserpine having the lowest ratio, at 104 males to every 100 females, with Bowen slightly ahead with 105 males to every 100 females.

At the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef, there's plenty of fish in the sea, with Airlie Beach having 109 males to every 100 females.

However, if you're looking to increase your odds the most, it's west that the lovers of the Whitsundays will need to look.

Collinsville, with a population of about 3200, has by far the highest ratio in the region with a huge number of 115 males to 100 females.

Collinsville resident, Jodi Thomas, found love in the mining community around 12 months ago and hasn't looked back since.

Ms Thomas and her Airlie Beach-based partner both work in the mines in the Collinsville region and met on the job.

"You'll get a lot of bites in Collinsville, but like everywhere, it's about what you're catching," Ms Thomas said.

Ms Thomas said the great thing about Collinsville was that the ABS statistics didn't show the true picture of the number of eligible bachelors in town.

"Because of the mine, there's a lot of people coming from outside of Collinsville," she said.

"You have more options to meet people who come from out of town than you might expect."

Bowen resident Robyn Maloney, who recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary with her husband Travis, said there was plenty of love in the Whitsundays for those that were looking for it.

However Mrs Maloney, who met her husband eight years ago, said although the numbers may skew towards more males in the Whitsundays, in her experience, they still need a bit of extra help.

"Sometimes guys just need that extra push to go out and find someone, or to know that someone might be interested," she said.

"The great thing about the whole of the Whitsundays is that there's so much variation in what you can do."

"I met Travis out pig-hunting and we both love the outdoors.

"Whatever hobby and interests you're into, you'll be able to find someone in the Whitsundays who shares that with you too."