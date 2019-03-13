Loved ones farewell FNQ legend ‘Timber Ted’

An icon of the Far North Queensland timber and transport industries, "Timber Ted" Herbert has died after a long battle with cancer.

Ted was born Edward William Herbert on July 15, 1934 at Collinsville Hospital to parents Thomas Herbert and Doreen Herbert nee Currie.

His older brother was Lawrence Edward so when they were having a disagreement Laurie would say "Ha, they didn't have a name for you so they had to give you one of mine".

Ted attended school at Collinsville but had to board at a friend's home while attending high school because his parents moved around quite often as his father worked for the railway. Tom was transferred to areas where there wasn't a school close enough even though at times he and his brother would have to walk many miles to get to school.

