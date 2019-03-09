Menu
LEADING LIGHTS: Whitsunday Golf's star performers from Sunday. Back row: Ron Jamieson, Anthony Gwalter and Dean Kercher. Front row: David Hoy, Pauline Redpath and Elaine Philpott.
Golf

Low scores prove order of day at Whitsunday Golf

7th Mar 2019 9:30 AM

WHITSUNDAY GOLF: While numbers were reduced with some members golfing overseas, 22 players braved threatening weather conditions to play the Whitsunday Golf Club Monthly Medal and least putts competition, sponsored by Airlie Panel & Paint, Master Butchers Whitsunday and the Reef Gateway Hotel.

Cloud cover kept the day cool and the rain stayed away, however the strong blustery wind made some holes difficult, but several players didn't seem to be affected and carded some excellent low scores at Proserpine.

Best dressed winners for the fancy dress game played the previous week were Joanne Moynihan, who was a very striking viking and her brother Paul Nicol who was dressed for a very glam garden party.

Men's A-grade:

Winner: Dean Kercher on 68.

Runner-up: Anthony Gwalter on 69.

Men's B-grade:

Winner: David Hoy on 68.

Runner-up: Ron Jamieson on 73.

Ladies:

Winner: Pauline Redpath on 78.

Runner-up: Elaine Philpott on 80.

Least Putts: Dean Kercher with 25 putts.

Best Gross Scores:

A-grade: Geoff Harrison.

B-grade: Mark McDougall.

Ladies: Tiina Randmae.

Longest Drives:

A-grade: Anthony Gwalter.

B-grade : Ron Jamieson.

Ladies: (1-36 h'cap): Pauline Redpath. (37+ h'cap): Pam Kercher.

Nearest the pins:

All in:

2nd shot on the 9th: Geoff Harrison.

1st shot on the 13th: Anthony Gwalter.

Men's A-grade:

1st shot on the 16th: Geoff Harrison.

Men's B-grade:

2nd shot on the 2nd: David Hoy.

Sunday will be a Single Stableford, March 17 will be a limited clubs game - four clubs and a putter.

Whitsunday Times

