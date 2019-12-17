Low unit values mean the perfect time to buy

“Now’s the time to get in” and purchase units following decreases in prices across the 4802 poscode, said Mr Taylor. Photo: LightFieldStudios

“Now’s the time to get in” and purchase units following decreases in prices across the 4802 poscode, said Mr Taylor. Photo: LightFieldStudios

HOUSE PRICES in Airlie Beach and surrounds have risen slightly with expected increases coming, while units are at “amazingly” low values for those looking to buy.

Principal of Taylors Property Specialists Rob Taylor says there has been a 1.2 per cent increase in house prices in the 4802 postcode in 2019.

The 4802 postcode covers Airlie Beach, Cannonvale, Woodwark, Flametree, Jubilee Pocket and some Whitsunday islands.

This comes as a report released by CoreLogic recorded that the Mackay-Isaac-Whitsunday region was the top performer for price growth in detached housing for 25 of Australia’s largest residential real estate markets in regional areas.

The report also identified a 5.9 per cent increase in detached housing prices over the twelve months to October.

While the region’s growth is not as strong as the combined Mackay-Isaac-Whitsunday figures, Mr Taylor predicts prices of detached houses will continue to increase in the new year.

“I believe that affordability of the market is one of key drivers as well as the fact that non-vacancy rates are under one per cent, so rentals are going up and it’s more affordable to purchase a property than to rent one,” he said.

The current median house price in the 4802 postcode is $435,000, according to Mr Taylor.

However, the price of units in the 4802 postcode dropped 3.1 per cent in 2019 with a current median price of $250,000.

Units in Airlie Beach specifically saw a drop in price of 13.1 per cent in 2019.

This follows a similar trend to the CoreLogic report that saw a decrease in unit prices in the Mackay-Isaac-Whitsunday region of 4.7 per cent over the twelve months to October.

Mr Taylor says this could be primarily due to body corporate insurance premiums and the higher demand for houses over units.

With growth in the region and developments around Airlie Beach, Mr Taylor is hopeful for an increase in unit prices in 2020.

“It comes back to that affordability and supply and demand. There’s not a lot of supply coming in, certainly not for units, so that will increase a demand for them, so we’re looking at a more positive year next year,” he said.

Mr Taylor said “now’s the time to get in” if buyers were looking to purchase units.

“The values are at amazingly low levels and with increased pressure on the rental market this represents an opportunity for astute buyers,” he said.

“You’d be crazy not to have a look.”