Low water levels force turtles to flee

BOWEN residents helped to create a sea of pools in a local businesses’ backyard in a bid to save some struggling turtles at the weekend.

The turtles had left Muller’s Lagoon in search of water after continued hot weather and a lack of rainfall lead to lowered water levels.

They were spotted around the lagoon and crossing nearby roads as residents took to social media to warn people driving in the area to keep an eye out.

There were also reports that several turtles had already been hit by passing cars.

Surviving turtles were picked up by members of the community and taken to Bowen Pools and Pump where co-ordinator for the rehabilitation of turtles Tracey Bazzo took them into her care.

Ms Bazzo estimated that about ten turtles were leaving the lagoon every 30 minutes at the weekend.

“The main problem has been the lack of water in the lagoon,” she said.

“Once it gets too low the turtles can’t stay in there.

“It’s not the worst it’s been, but the turtles cannot stay in the water, they refuse to go back into the lagoon.

“It only escalated over the last four days, until then we were losing a few and a few were going walkabout which was normal, but this has just escalated.

“That’s when I put my hand up and said we should do something otherwise we’re losing our stock.”

Several Bowen residents donated pools to help house the turtles.

Ms Bazzo now has around 50 turtles in her care and said one resident made their way around local stores in search of small swimming pools for the turtles while others donated pools from their own backyards.

Councillor Mike Brunker said efforts to replenish Muller’s Lagoon would begin today.

“We will be rediverting water networks gradually over the next week or so,” he said.

“During drought times it does happen, and Bowen has a two metre a year evaporation rate so it’s a matter of making sure we can help in the dry time.

“Muller’s Lagoon is key feature of our town and a beautiful area so we will redivert to help maintain that.”

Ms Bazzo said she would wait a few days for the water to settle before taking the turtles back to the lagoon.

She also received suggestions to take the turtles to Peter Faust Dam but said that it was important to “keep them in our local area”.

“Sometimes you have to think outside the square and show people there are ways of saving these animals and there are ways of helping together,” she said.