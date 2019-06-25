Loyal Cutter earns his spot on the starting line-up

EARNED HIS SPOT: Mackay Cutters' John O'Brien jumped from the Interchange bench to a starting position with the Mackay team after just two games this season.

EARNED HIS SPOT: Mackay Cutters' John O'Brien jumped from the Interchange bench to a starting position with the Mackay team after just two games this season. Jann Houley

HE WAS meant to be support for the Cutters forward pack last round against Easts Tigers.

Instead John O'Brien stole the show in his 2019 Intrust Super Cup debut.

O'Brien has been on the outskirts of Cutters selection throughout the season. In Round 14, he earned his place on the interchange bench and was an instant stand out.

The second row ran for 50 minutes against Easts after Brendan Treston was sidelined from a head knock.

Cutters coach Steve Sheppard said with Treston and Kellen Jenner recovering from injury, O'Brien earned his spot on the starting line-up.

"He pretty much played the whole game and threw some good work,” Sheppard said.

The second rower has been a regular face around the Cutters club for the past few years.

He is the strength and conditioning coach for the Cutters Under-18 team.

"John played as a 17-18-year-old quite some time ago and then again last year,” Sheppard said.

"He just finished his sport and exercise science degree last week, so it's an exciting time for him,” Sheppard said.

"He's played a handful of games so he knows what it's about.”

Sheppard said the edge backrower sometimes underestimated his size. If he could overcome that hesitation he would be a powerhouse for the club.

"He's a big body, he just has to realise how big he is and that kid can do anything,” the Cutters coach said.

O'Brien plays with Brothers A-Grade side and continued to show potential last week against Whitsunday Brahmans.

"I just went over that footage and he did some really good things, so I'm happy to get him this weekend,” Sheppard said.

Cutters v Magpies Round 15

1. Carlin Anderson 2. Yamba Bowie 3. Dan Russell 4. Jayden Batchelor 5. Pauli Brynes 6. Jack Hickson 7. Sam Cook 8. Emry Pere 9. Jayden Hodges (c) 10. Alex Gerrard 11. John O'Brien 12. Ross Bella 13. Jordan Kenworthy. Interchange: 14. Tyler Gardiner 15. Dave Munro 16. Jack Brock 17. Garrett Smith 18. Blake Atherton 19. Kellen Jenner coach. Steve Sheppard