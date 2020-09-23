LSD in the freezer: Children mistake drugs for ice cubes

A mother stashed LSD in her freezer that her young children ultimately ingested. Picture: iStock

A mother stashed LSD in her freezer that her young children ultimately ingested. Picture: iStock

A MOTHER of two has been blasted as a "stupid" and "negligent" parent after she stashed acid cubes in her freezer that her young children ultimately found and consumed.

The 31 year old noticed her children, both aged under 10, acting strangely, realised they had ingested the hallucinogenic drugs and immediately phoned paramedics.

Today she stood weeping at the bar table as Magistrate James Morton slammed her conduct, saying she put her children's safety "on the line".

"Now is not the time to feel sorry for yourself," Mr Morton said.

"Had the children suffered ongoing issues, you'd be forever kicking yourself.

"What you should have done, is just got rid of them.

"It just begs the question … the stupidity."

Mackay Magistrates Court heard she had obtained the drugs in December for a music festival and later brought the leftovers back to Mackay to store for a later date.

On June 14 this year at her Mackay home, her two children had fixed themselves a drink using the "LSD sugar cubes" they had mistaken for ice cubes.

"She recognised they were acting strange," solicitor Jordana Abela, of McKay's Solicitors, said, adding her client had phone paramedics straight away.

A mother has been given probation for exposing her children to LSD. Picture: istock.

Ms Abela said her client had been upfront with police and paramedics - she pushed for no conviction to be recorded citing the woman's lack of history and co-operation.

She had believed the drugs had been stashed safely away from her kids.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to negligence causing harm to her children.

Ms Abela said her client had fled to Mackay about five years ago to escape domestic violence and had been diagnosed with PTSD.

The court heard she "was not a regular user of LSD" but did use marijuana.

"The incident has really brought home to her the importance of leading a drug-free life," Ms Abela said.

The court heard the Department of Child Safety was no longer involved with the family and the mother had attended four counselling sessions with more planned.

Both Ms Abela and prosecutions agreed probation was appropriate.

Mr Morton stressed to the woman jail was in range for her conduct but instead placed her on 12 months' probation.

A conviction was not recorded.