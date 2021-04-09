A small town on the West Australian coast has been named the luckiest place in Australia when it comes to winning big in the lottery.

Bulgarra, located on the north coast, is the luckiest postcode in the country, "with customers collecting the highest average wins over the past two years".

The latest data from The Lottery Office found people in NSW suburbs were also raking it in, including St Marys, Concord West, St Leonards, Auburn, and Tanilba Bay.

Birkdale in Queensland is the "second luckiest place in Australia", while WA's Singleton and Mount Hawthorn came in at seven and nine respectively.

Hope Valley in South Australia rounded out the top 10.

The Lottery Office CEO Jaclyn Wood offered some advice to Australians.

"Entering a lottery syndicate is the most cost-effective way of increasing your chance of winning," she said in a statement.

"The team can pool their money to buy a bigger entry, but keep in mind, if your syndicate wins, the prizes are shared among all team members."

Meanwhile, a huge $30m jackpot was drawn on Thursday night. It's not known if anyone has cashed in on the top prize.

The last time someone scored a $30m Powerball prize was in May 2019 when a Victorian player won the entire prize.

A Bendigo-based blue-collar worker had a dream end to the working week, arriving home to the news he won $30m in Powerball.

"I've just knocked off work and come home. My wife had just checked the ticket online and came screaming out the door. I said, 'Don't get your hopes up,' but I guess it's true," he said at the time.

Australia's top-10 lottery hot spots:

1. Bulgarra, WA

2. Birkdale, QLD

3. Saint Marys, NSW

4. Concord West, NSW

5. St Leonards, NSW

6. Auburn, NSW

7. Singleton, WA

8. Tanilba Bay, NSW

9. Mount Hawthorn, WA

10. Hope Valley, SA

Originally published as Luckiest lotto places in Australia revealed