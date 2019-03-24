LUCKY 13: Jobs on offer in the Whitsundays right now

There are a number of jobs available in the Whitsundays right now.

WITH Daydream Island Resort reopening and local businesses seeking new staff, now is a good time to be looking for work in the Whitsundays.

COLLINSVILLE - DOUBLE ROAD TRAIN DRIVER

Join the Oakdare team as a double road train driver at the Jax Mine in Collinsville.

See more here: https://www.whitsundaytimes.com.au/classifieds/ad/3187843/

PROSERPINE - AUTO MECHANIC

Proserpine Auto Repairs & Towing service is looking for a trade qualified, skilled auto mechanic with extensive experience in all makes of vehicles.

See more here: https://www.seek.com.au/job/38633482?searchrequesttoken=31fe7ce4-c4f6-43dd-994b-01c429ce95d7&type=standard

CANNONVALE - PERISHABLE CATEGORY MANAGER

Whitsunday Foodservice has a full-time role that would suit a third-year apprentice butcher or higher.

See more here: https://www.seek.com.au/job/38644289?searchrequesttoken=3eb2538c-0ff3-4ea2-b5f2-e570821e7855&type=standout

BOWEN - FARM LABOURERS

River Fresh requires 19 seasonal horticultural labourers to work on a tomato farm in Bowen.

See more here: https://www.seek.com.au/job/38620039?searchrequesttoken=63bb3b25-f16a-4078-9eed-9856b21d1db7&type=standard

AIRLIE BEACH - PART-TIME BOOKKEEPER

Air Whitsunday Seaplanes Pty Ltd is seeking an experienced part time bookkeeper. This position is ideal for someone with a tourism background. 10-15 hours per week. Flexible hours available.

See more here: https://www.whitsundaytimes.com.au/classifieds/ad/3180851/

AIRLIE BEACH - AUTOMOTIVE ELECTRICIAN

Airlie Auto has a full-time position available for an experienced automotive electrician to support their small team based in the Whitsundays.

See more here: https://www.seek.com.au/job/38542648?searchrequesttoken=3eb2538c-0ff3-4ea2-b5f2-e570821e7855&type=standout

SHUTE HARBOUR - CASUAL STOREPERSON/DRIVER

Hamilton Island is seeking a casual storeperson/driver to join their maintenance warehouse and logistics team located in Shute Harbour.

See more here: https://www.seek.com.au/job/38636910?searchrequesttoken=3eb2538c-0ff3-4ea2-b5f2-e570821e7855&type=standard

COLLINSVILLE - PERSONAL BANKING TEAM LEADER

Queensland Country Credit Union has an opportunity for a motivated leader to join their friendly team in the Collinsville branch.

See more here: https://www.seek.com.au/job/38644205?searchrequesttoken=31fe7ce4-c4f6-43dd-994b-01c429ce95d7&type=standout

AIRLIE BEACH - SELF EMPLOYMENT/COMMISSION AGENT

Liberty Oil is seeking expressions of interest for two new sites coming on board, one of which is Airlie Beach. This opportunity would allow you to be your own boss with the support of the Liberty Oil team.

See more here: https://www.whitsundaytimes.com.au/classifieds/ad/3185261/

DAYDREAM ISLAND - MULTIPLE ROLES

With Daydream Island reopening, they have a multitude of different jobs available both on and off the island.

SEE MORE HERE: https://www.seek.com.au/job/38613989?searchrequesttoken=d6e28374-0cf8-45b1-86d2-9d92091cc149&type=standout

BOWEN - STORE MANAGER

Target in Bowen is seeking a store manager.

SEE MORE HERE: https://www.seek.com.au/job/38635424?searchrequesttoken=31fe7ce4-c4f6-43dd-994b-01c429ce95d7&type=standard

CANNONVALE - MEDIA SALES CONSULTANT

Want to come and work with us at the Whitsunday Times and Whitsunday Coast Guardian? We're on the lookout for a media sales consultant.

SEE MORE HERE: https://www.seek.com.au/job/38597832?searchrequesttoken=2d680022-8369-45ce-9e5c-717c3224a091&type=standard

BOWEN - PRIMARY TEACHER (CONTRACT)

St Mary's Catholic School is a co-educational primary school located in Bowen and seeking a Year 2 primary school teacher on a contract from April 22-December 7.

SEE MORE HERE: https://applynow.net.au/jobs/ni/TCE130-year-2-primary-school-teacher