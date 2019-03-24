LUCKY 13: Jobs on offer in the Whitsundays right now
WITH Daydream Island Resort reopening and local businesses seeking new staff, now is a good time to be looking for work in the Whitsundays.
COLLINSVILLE - DOUBLE ROAD TRAIN DRIVER
Join the Oakdare team as a double road train driver at the Jax Mine in Collinsville.
PROSERPINE - AUTO MECHANIC
Proserpine Auto Repairs & Towing service is looking for a trade qualified, skilled auto mechanic with extensive experience in all makes of vehicles.
CANNONVALE - PERISHABLE CATEGORY MANAGER
Whitsunday Foodservice has a full-time role that would suit a third-year apprentice butcher or higher.
BOWEN - FARM LABOURERS
River Fresh requires 19 seasonal horticultural labourers to work on a tomato farm in Bowen.
AIRLIE BEACH - PART-TIME BOOKKEEPER
Air Whitsunday Seaplanes Pty Ltd is seeking an experienced part time bookkeeper. This position is ideal for someone with a tourism background. 10-15 hours per week. Flexible hours available.
AIRLIE BEACH - AUTOMOTIVE ELECTRICIAN
Airlie Auto has a full-time position available for an experienced automotive electrician to support their small team based in the Whitsundays.
SHUTE HARBOUR - CASUAL STOREPERSON/DRIVER
Hamilton Island is seeking a casual storeperson/driver to join their maintenance warehouse and logistics team located in Shute Harbour.
COLLINSVILLE - PERSONAL BANKING TEAM LEADER
Queensland Country Credit Union has an opportunity for a motivated leader to join their friendly team in the Collinsville branch.
AIRLIE BEACH - SELF EMPLOYMENT/COMMISSION AGENT
Liberty Oil is seeking expressions of interest for two new sites coming on board, one of which is Airlie Beach. This opportunity would allow you to be your own boss with the support of the Liberty Oil team.
DAYDREAM ISLAND - MULTIPLE ROLES
With Daydream Island reopening, they have a multitude of different jobs available both on and off the island.
BOWEN - STORE MANAGER
Target in Bowen is seeking a store manager.
CANNONVALE - MEDIA SALES CONSULTANT
Want to come and work with us at the Whitsunday Times and Whitsunday Coast Guardian? We're on the lookout for a media sales consultant.
BOWEN - PRIMARY TEACHER (CONTRACT)
St Mary's Catholic School is a co-educational primary school located in Bowen and seeking a Year 2 primary school teacher on a contract from April 22-December 7.
