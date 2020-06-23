Lucky Bowen newsagency hoping for more winners

Hickmott’s Supa News manager Angela Stevens said the winning ticket was the second large lotto win they’ve had in recent months, and hoped the law of three’s meant another could be in store.

A BOWEN couple has taken home a lottery win of more than $740,000 and Hickmott's Supa News is hoping the rule of threes means there’s another win around the corner.

The winning couple wish to remain anonymous, however Gold Lotto told the newsagency that the winners, who won $740,740.75 on a 24 game quick-pick on Saturday night, were Bowen residents.

Now Mrs Stevens is hoping the law of threes means another winning ticket could be sold in store again soon.

“It’s the second division one winner we’ve had in eight months and both on a Saturday Gold Lotto,” Mrs Stevens said.

“Coincidentally, the winning tickets were for the October 19, and the June 20 lotteries. So it fell almost eight months to the day.

“They say things come in threes, so I reckon we’re in for another one. We haven’t had one in years before this, so to have two in less than a year is pretty special.”

While Mrs Stevens said the winners hadn’t been into the store, and she didn’t know who they were, she expected sooner or later Bowen residents would be in the know.

Mrs Stevens said regardless of who it was that took home the win, it would make a “huge difference” to anybody’s life.

“We don’t know who they are, they haven’t come in, but Gold Lotto has told us they are locals,” she said.

“They do want to remain anonymous, but I think in a small town like Bowen, sooner or later it will probably get out.”

It was lovely to have such good news for a local couple, especially at the moment when many people are doing it tough.

“It’s a big win and it would make a huge difference to whoever the winner is,” she said.