Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The burning yacht southwest of Moreton Island. Picture: Queensland Police Service
The burning yacht southwest of Moreton Island. Picture: Queensland Police Service
News

Lucky escape after boat goes up in flames

by Chris Clarke, Jesse Kuch
12th Apr 2019 7:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two people have made a lucky escape after their yacht caught fire in Moreton Bay this morning.

Queensland Police Service spokesman said water police responded to the fire southwest of Moreton Island at 5.38am and the two people on board were safe.

Police conducted a rescue of the two occupants on board and brought them to safety.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service are currently at the scene.

The blaze has been extinguished but the cause is still to be determined.

More Stories

Show More
boat editors picks fire moreton island

Top Stories

    $100 fine for not storing shotgun ammunition properly

    $100 fine for not storing shotgun ammunition properly

    News IGNORANCE of the law is not an excuse, as David George Kennedy found out in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday.

    Whitsunday Coast Airport's new reality attraction revealed

    premium_icon Whitsunday Coast Airport's new reality attraction revealed

    Council News Technology believed to be the only one of its kind in Australia.

    Whitsundays Gig Guide

    Whitsundays Gig Guide

    Entertainment Looking to see some live music.

    More hit acts for festival revealed

    More hit acts for festival revealed

    Music Second release of Airlie Beach Festival of Music acts.