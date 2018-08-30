Lucky escape following rollover on Shute Harbour Rd

FOUR people have been lucky to escape with minor injuries after the car they were travelling in rolled on Shute Harbour Rd near Mt Julian at 1:10pm.

Four ambulance crews attended the scene where a female in her 30's and three children under the age of 10 were treated for minor injuries, and transported to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition.

The station wagon came to a rest beside the road and was found upside down with significant damage.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services arrived on site, but the driver and passengers had exited the car.

Proserpine Police are investigating the cause of the incident.