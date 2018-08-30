Menu
Login
ROLLOVER: Emergency services attended a single vehicle rollover on Shute Harbour Rd this afternoon.
ROLLOVER: Emergency services attended a single vehicle rollover on Shute Harbour Rd this afternoon. Claudia Alp
News

Lucky escape following rollover on Shute Harbour Rd

Claudia Alp
by
30th Aug 2018 2:50 PM

FOUR people have been lucky to escape with minor injuries after the car they were travelling in rolled on Shute Harbour Rd near Mt Julian at 1:10pm.

Four ambulance crews attended the scene where a female in her 30's and three children under the age of 10 were treated for minor injuries, and transported to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition.

The station wagon came to a rest beside the road and was found upside down with significant damage.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services arrived on site, but the driver and passengers had exited the car.

Proserpine Police are investigating the cause of the incident.

car crash mt julian proserpine qas qfes qps vehicle rollover whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Vehicle rollover at Mount Julian

    Vehicle rollover at Mount Julian

    News FOUR people have been transported to Proserpine Hospital with non life-threatening injuries following a single vehicle rollover at Mount Julian.

    • 30th Aug 2018 1:37 PM
    Local police walk students to school for Road Safety Week

    Local police walk students to school for Road Safety Week

    News Local police walk students to school for Road Safety Week

    Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre nominated for QLD award

    Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre nominated for QLD award

    News Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre nominated for QLD award

    Local comes first in inaugural 10.5km Honeyeater trail run

    Local comes first in inaugural 10.5km Honeyeater trail run

    News Local comes first in inaugural 10.5km Honeyeater trail run

    Local Partners