A mum and her six-month-old baby have incredibly escaped without injury after their car collided with a passenger train at a level crossing.
Lucky escape for mum and baby after car hits train

by Grace Mason
3rd Jun 2020 6:14 PM
A MUM and her six-month-old baby have incredibly escaped without injury after their car collided with a passenger train at an Edmonton level crossing.

The woman's white hatchback is believed to have entered the level crossing at Swallow St about 8.50am yesterday before being struck by the southbound Spirit of Queenslander.

It is understood the crossing is fitted with flashing lights which were working at the time.

Miraculously, the woman and baby escaped injury, as did the 35 passengers and crew on the train.

Cairns police Acting Senior Sergeant Graham Camp said the car sustained significant damage and the pair was very lucky.

"It could have been far worse," he said. "We believe the vehicle hasn't encroached far onto the (train) line."

The intersection and some nearby streets were blocked for about two hours as the crash was investigated and the scene was cleared.

Acting Sen-Sgt Camp said the incident should be a warning to take care around level crossings.

"There will probably now be an increase in train traffic as people start to move around a bit more,' he said.

"This is a timely reminder that even though they don't come often, you've got to watch out for them."

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the crash.

