Lucky escape from car roll in Cannonvale crash

Crash in Cannonvale this evening.
Crash in Cannonvale this evening. James Graham

TWO drivers and a young girl had a lucky escape from serious injury at a notorious corner in Cannonvale this afternoon.

Police on the scene shortly after 5pm said the female driver of a sedan came to a stop on Galbraith Park Drive, but failed to give way to the driver of a ute travelling from the direction of Proserpine on Shute Harbour Road.

"She thought it was turning left [down Galbraith Park Drive], but it kept going straight,” said Snr Constable Kim.

He said the ute, which had a young female passenger, rolled twice before coming to a halt the right way up some 50 metres further down Shute Harbour Road.

The girl was taken to Proserpine Hospital for observation, but appeared to have no serious injuries.

"It's really lucky that no one was hurt,” said Snr Constable Kim.

The driver of the car was issued with an on-the-spot infringement notice for failing to give-way at an intersection with a stop sign.

Topics:  cannonvale crash

Whitsunday Times

