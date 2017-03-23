Lucky home buyer is going to Vegas

HONEYMOON HOME: The next owner of lot 62 Whitsunday Bay Estate will get a free trip to Las Vegas.

THE responsibility of becoming a home-owner doesn't mean holiday escapes need to go out the window.

This is particularly the case for prospective home-owners interested in a three-bedroom Whitsunday Bay Estate home (lot 62).

The successful buyer will enjoy a six-night holiday in Las Vegas for two staying at the MGM Grand with $3000 spending money.

PRD Whitsunday principal Christie Leet encouraged people to call to check if they were eligible for finance.

"It's a great opportunity and the biggest thing is many more first home owner buyers are available for finance then people realise,” he said.

"They can know through five questions whether they can get finance.”

Mr Leet said the $20,000 first home buyer grant would make the residence an attractive option for a range of age groups.

For enquiries contact Christie Leet on 4946 2030 or 0407 775 488.