Lucky local family off to Disneyland after Gateway promotion

The winners of the Reef Gateway Hotel Disneyland promotion, Peter, Bessie and Peter (jnr) with Maria Joyce and Jay and Dave of Triple M Mackay and the Whitsundays. Peter Carruthers

PETER Simpson only put four entries in the huge Disneyland barrel at the Reef Gateway Hotel, but that was all it took to win a trip for four to America's favourite theme park at the Whitsundays favourite family hangout on Saturday night.

Mr Simpson's entry was chosen from literally thousands by Triple M's Mackay and the Whitsundays' Jay and Dave in front of a packed house at the Gateway.

"We came to dinner the other night, bought beer and had dinner here tonight,” he said.

Mr Simpson said he is not one of those blokes that wins every time he enters a competition and later when informing his mum he had won, he was accused of telling porky pies.

Marketing and promotions manager at the Reef Gateway Hotel, Mark Wilkins said the promotion had been hugely successful and after giving away a car and a cruise last year the hotel wanted to offer something for families.

"This one has been a lot more fun,” he said.

"I am so happy for the family that won, they are the perfect winners.”

There was a magic show in the lead up to the draw and punters came dressed in their Mickey and Minnie Mouse gear on Saturday night.