Lucrative bonus set to reward elite sprinters

The Redzel Stakes will provide further enticement to sprinters. Picture: Simon Bullard

REDZEL is among the elite sprinters with an opportunity to earn a lucrative bonus by winning the race named in the dual Everest champion's honour later this spring.

Racing NSW has announced sprint bonuses of up to $1.3 million for any starters in next week's The Everest and Sydney Stakes who then back up in the $1 million Redzel Stakes (1300m) at Rosehill Gardens on November 2.

If any sprinter can win the $14 million The Everest (1200m) at Royal Randwick next Saturday and then take out the $1 million Redzel Stakes (1300m) two weeks later, that horse will earn for his connections a massive total prizemoney and bonus of $7,630,000.

This includes $6,050,000 first prizemoney for The Everest, $580,000 for winning the Redzel Stakes and another $1 million bonus for taking out the big sprint double.

Racing NSW is also offering an incentive for all beaten The Everest runners and every Sydney Stakes starter to collect a $750,000 bonus by winning the Redzel Stakes.

There are also bonus payments of $200,000 and $100,000 for the second and third placegetter in the Redzel Stakes if that horse had run in either The Everest or Sydney Stakes.

"The Redzel Stakes has been another important step in building the Everest Carnival and the bonus is another reason for sprinters to race in Sydney during spring," said Racing NSW chairman Mr Russell Balding.

"This bonus is a great incentive for Everest horses and also increases the sprinting riches open to horses racing through the Sydney Stakes on Everest Day.''

Everest runners will be enticed into backing up in Sydney. Picture: Vince Caligiuri

Balding added the inaugural running of the $1 million Hunter (1300m) at Newcastle on November 16 is another option for The Everest sprinters.

"This is the first time a $1 million race will be run in NSW outside of Sydney and this race presents an ideal progression for horses that ran in The Everest or Sydney Stakes, and the Redzel Stakes,'' Balding .

The inaugural Redzel Stakes will be an annual sprint named in honour of the previous year's The Everest winner and run at Rosehill Gardens on Golden Eagle Day.

The Peter and Paul Snowden-trained Redzel, winner of the only two runnings of The Everest, is on track for an historic three-peat after his wins in the Concorde Stakes and close third in The Shorts.

Redzel will be among nominations for the race named in his honour, the Redzel Stakes, but a decision on the rest of his spring race program won't be determined until after The Everest next Saturday.

The final field for The Everest will be confirmed on Saturday with the winner of the Group 2 $400,000 Schillaci Stakes (1100m) at Caulfield also getting awarded with the Melbourne Racing Club's slot in the world's richest turf race.

The Everest field has taken shape in recent days with slot-holders James Harron selecting Nature Strip, Godolphin nominating Alizee, and Coolmore opting for Yes Yes Yes.