Lukas hopes for second year visa

GLOBETROTTING GERMAN: Lukas Ullrich in Airlie Beach, on a rainy day by the lagoon.

Lukas Ullrich, 19, Germany.

GERMAN gem Lukas Ullrich touched down on Australian soil four months ago to start his Australian working holiday.

After graduating high school in Germany Lukas decided to embark on an Australian adventure with the first stop Melbourne.

Now four months into his holiday he has taken the time out to explore the east coast before he starts rural work to secure a second year visa.

On a break from a working holiday Lukas and a few of friends he met in Melbourne decided to hit-up the Whitsundays.

How long have you been in Airlie Beach?

I've been here for five days, but have spent three on a boat exploring the islands, that was pretty cool.

How long are you travelling for?

Initially I am on a six month working holiday, but I am in the process of applying for my second year working visa. I will have to do rural farm work in a month if I am successful.

Where to next?

We are going to drive up to Townsville and stay a few nights on Magnetic island.

What do you plan to do when you return to Germany?

I am going to study engineering because I am good at maths and physics.

Auto-mechanics and robotics is the field I want to work in after studying.

Favourite thing about Australia?

The salary for the casual work I have been doing and the weather is so nice and warm all the time compared to Germany.

Fraser Island and Byron Bay were my two favourite places I have visited so far, but Melbourne is a really good place to live.

What is your top Australian travel tip?

Buy your own camper-van so you can save money on hostels.

Having a car also allows you to do what you want when you want.

Weirdest thing about Australia?

The speed limit is so slow, but I understand why on the highways as they aren't so good.

Driver's licence rules are strange too as it takes a long time for Australians to get their full licence.