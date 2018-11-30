Luke impresses at world championship

GREAT SPOT: The A-Cats on the beach at Hervey Bay.

SAILING: Local sailor Luke Mairs took on his second world championship campaign last week, competing in the A Cat World Championships at Hervey Bay.

With a combined fleet of almost 120 boats, this was billed as the largest world sailing championship event in the southern hemisphere.

The fleet was split into two fleets, with the open fleet sailing on boats that would lift out of the water using specially designed foils, similar to the Americas Cup boats.

Speaking of which, the fleet included a number of sailors from the Team New Zealand Americas Cup winning team, including overall winner and Americas Cup skipper Glenn Ashby from Victoria.

The A Cats are an open design, six-metre catamaran class with a crew of one. These boats are capable of speeds in excess of 20 knots, and provided a spectacular sight on the water.

While Luke is new into the class, having sailed in the Contender class World Championships earlier in the year, he used this opportunity to fine-tune his boat and master the art of foiling.

Given the limited opportunity to practice against the big guns, he did well to position himself mid-fleet against extremely strong competition.