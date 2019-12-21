Lunch to combat loneliness on Christmas

President of the Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network Ron Petterson is encouraging members of the community to check in with their neighbours over the Christmas period. Picture: Laura Thomas

WHAT STARTED with a turkey on sale has resulted in a Christmas lunch to combat loneliness.

Jan Clifford alongside friends from the Salvation Army and the Reef Gateway Hotel are hosting a full spread for those who might otherwise be alone at Christmas.

Ms Clifford said this time of year could be tough for some people in the community, and after buying a Christmas chook on special that was too big for her family a few years ago, the idea to host a lunch was born.

“You see it a lot more because a lot of people’s family are down south and I don’t want anyone on their own for Christmas,” she said.

“So we’re having a proper Christmas lunch for people who are either lonely or a bit down and out on their luck.”

President of the Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network Ron Petterson is also encouraging members of the community to make Christmas a time for sharing joy beyond their home.

“Christmas should be celebrated not just with family and friends, celebrating Christmas should be something for the whole community,” he said.

“If you know that your neighbours or people in your street are by themselves, make sure you keep an eye out for them and say hello and invite them over for a cup of coffee on Christmas.

“It can be very difficult for people at this time of year because of the constant messaging around enjoying your time with family and friends.

“Unfortunately for some, that is not the case.

“Some members of our community don’t have happy homes and don’t have family and can feel isolated during this time.”

Mr Petterson encouraged those who may be feeling lonely over the Christmas period to join the festivities happening in the community.

However, he said the most important thing was that people reached out if they were struggling.

“If you are feeling like you need to talk to someone then act on that and talk to someone,” he said.

“Anyone at any time, don’t hesitate to pick up the phone and call.”

To register for the Christmas lunch held by Ms Clifford and the Salvos, phone 4948 2923.

If you or anyone you know needs help phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.

BeyondBlue provide free, around the clock counselling and support services over the phone on 1300 22 4636.

Kids Helpline also operate over the Christmas period and provide over the phone counselling services for ages five to 25 on 1800 55 1800 or one-on-one over the web at kidshelpline.com.au.

A full list of local support services and national helplines can be found at wspn.org.au