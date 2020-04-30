Menu
Croc spotted in Seaforth
Environment

‘Lurking’ legend spooks experienced anglers

Zizi Averill
30th Apr 2020 2:30 PM
LAREN Dyer had heard rumours about a giant crocodile lurking around Seaforth, but a surprise encounter with the living legend left the experienced angler shaken.

The Beaconsfield resident was fishing with his father and brother at Constant Creek, on Saturday April 18, when they spotted the "massive" crocodile sunning itself on the banks.

Watching the three-metre croc from their four-metre tinnie, Mr Dyer said he started to feel quite nervous.

"I'd heard rumours about big crocs at Constant Creek. And I had seen smaller ones before, but never one that big," he said.

"To think we've been fishing here, casting nets out, leaning out the boat.

"It's scary to think he's been swimming around."

Mr Dyer said he had been fishing at the creek confidently for 10 years, but now he would be more cautious.

While most people were croc-wise about the fishing hotspot, Mr Dyer said too many were unaware of how dangerous their actions could be in croc country.

"On that day we saw people standing on the banks throwing out live bait … only 300 metres from where he was," Mr Dyer said.

"We have to be aware of our surroundings … (and) respect the environment.

"We need to be cautious of what might be lurking under the water."

This was not the first time a large croc has been spotted at the creek.

Last weekend North Mackay resident Sarah Raines was spooked when a four-metre croc "launched" itself into the creek while she was fishing with friends.

Since the beginning of the year, 171 crocodiles have been reported to the Department of Environment and Science, with animals recently spotted at Funnel Bay and Abell Point Marina at Airlie Beach, and the Mackay Marina.

DES recommends all sightings be reported to CrocWatch on 1300 130 372.

Mackay Daily Mercury

