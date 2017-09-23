Luv-a-Coffee's new gluten free range

GOT YOU COVERED: Luv-a-coffee's new gluten-free fritatta selection.

WITH gluten intolerance more and more prevalent in daily life, Cannonvale's Luv-a-Coffee has you covered.

More choice, less stress and good food accompanied by their famous rotating weekly specials.

Gluten free options now include two types of fritatta: chorizo, potato topped off with red pepper and sweet potato, pumpkin and fetta combinations.

In addition, any of the pre-made delicacies can be swapped onto gluten free bread and, as of next week, gluten free sausage rolls will be on display as well.

Manager Jenny Colebatch encouraged customers to pop in and see the weekly deals.

"Come and enjoy great coffee, good food and friendly service,” she said.

Crowd favourite dishes of nachos and crispy noodle salad are on the horizon for the menu.

This week's specials include jacket potatoes with your choice of four toppings.

Treat your taste buds to a breakfast wrap of scrambed eggs, mushroom, capsicam, onion, spinach and hollandaise deal with any coffee for $13.90.

After popular request, half sized serves are now available for potato skins and sweet potato wedges - perfect for those who found the previous servings a little large for one sitting.

Luv-a-Coffee's famous savoury mince is back with cheese and sour cream for under $10, also available in a half serve option for $7.90.

The newest addition to the kids' menu includes lasagne, a cheeseburger and kids sized nachos.

Visit the well-loved cafe to highlight the talents of local staff for a casual coffee with friends, business meeting or a caffeine fix.

You'll never be disappointed with a cup of brew from Cannonvale's finest and you'll always be greeted with a genuine smile and positive vibe.

Luv-a-Coffee is open 7am-5pm most days at Whitsunday Centro Plaza.