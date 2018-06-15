REVEALED: Awesome deals on luxury cars ahead of June 30

PRESTIGE car sales are tracking below the industry average this year and that's great news for buyers as the end of financial year deals kick in.

The brands don't want to count unsold stock, especially when it is wearing a 2017 build plate, so the deals are big and some negotiation should make them even better.

Volvo is one of the few premium brands defying the trend by boosting sales 24 per cent so far this year. Despite that, it has discounts of better than $6000 on selected models.

On the opposite side of the ledger, Infiniti sales are down by more than 47 per cent (admittedly off a low base) and prices have been savaged to lift sales.

No matter the brand, if you're in the market for a new premium car, this is the time to see how low the dealership will go.

Alfa is absorbing on-road costs on 2017 Giulias. Picture: Supplied.

ALFA-ROMEO

Alfa is absorbing the on-road costs for the two base versions of its Giulia sedan, though they are 2017-plated versions. The entry Giulia is $59,900 on the road and the Super variant is $64,900. All versions come with a five-year warranty and three years' free servicing. Alfa owners looking to update will get another $1000 off in a "loyalty reward" deal.

Audi has cut the price of the Q7 by almost $10,000. Picture: Supplied.

AUDI

Head office is taking care of the GST component of new Audis sold before the end of the month. That doesn't necessarily mean you can cut 10 per cent off the drive-away price, because that will include dealer delivery and luxury car tax where applicable. So the base A1 manual will take $2760 off its list price, while the Q7 will be more than $9260 cheaper - and that's before you start to haggle.

BMW has waved on-road costs on some models. Picture: Supplied.

BMW

Much like Audi, BMW is absorbing the GST, though the deal only applies to vehicles with a 2017 build date. Savings will range from $4000 off the base 1 Series up to $30,000 off a 7 Series. Keep pushing - dealers will be keen to get the "old" stock out of the showroom.

The slow-selling Q60 has taken a price cut. Picture: Supplied.

INFINITI

Nissan's premium label is doing deals big time. The Q30 Sports Premium hatch is out the door for $44,888. That compares to a retail list cost of $52,900 before on-roads. The deal on the Q60 mid-sized sedan is $49,888 drive-away against a book price of $62,900 and the QX70 GT SUV is similarly discounted - $68,888 drive-away against a list price of $75,900.

jaguar is offering free warranty and servicing across its range. Picture: Supplied.

JAGUAR

Despite having the best line-up for years, Jag is struggling to find homes for its products. Sales are down by a quarter on the same time last year, so a five-year warranty and five-years' free servicing are on the table as an inducement to get buyers into the showroom.

Land Rover is enticing buyers with Qantas frequent flyer points. Picture: Supplied.

LAND ROVER

Land Rovers and Range Rovers with 2017 build plates come with a five-year warranty and five years' free servicing until the end of the month. There's also 25,000 frequent flyer points if you're a Qantas member - though that figure jumps to 100,000 points for Evoque and Range Rover Sport buyers.

Lexus’s CT200h is $5000 cheaper than usual. Picture: Supplied.

LEXUS

Lexus has chipped about $5000 off its CT200h Luxury hybrid hatch. The drive-away price of $39,888 is $1000 less than the sticker price before on-roads. The company is also doing deals on entry level versions of the mid-sized IS sedan ($58,888), NX crossover ($59,888) and RX SUV ($79,888).

Mercedes doesn’t have formal offers but dealers are ready to haggle. Picture: Supplied.

MERCEDES-BENZ

There's no national campaign from Benz but dealerships are individually negotiating to shift stock.

The Mini hatch is available with $5000 of upgrades. Pic: Supplied.

MINI

Buy a Mini hatch before the end of the month and you can pick up about $5000 of upgrades. Entry models add a multimedia pack with satnav, reversing camera and music streaming, along with cloth/leather upholstery, sharper looking alloy wheels and free metallic paint. Cooper S buyers benefit from an 8.8-inch infotainment display with "professional" satnav, head-up display, 18-inch alloys, leather upholstery and metallic paint.