Luxury homes: 11 $1m+ Mackay properties on the market
ERAKALA might have a small population but it has some of Mackay’s most impressive homes over $1 million on the market right now.
The incredible architecture, opulence and views make the houses on this list ones we can all aspire too.
1. CBD penthouse
27 Gordon Street, Mackay, $1,295,000 negotiable
THIS luxury apartment has ocean views and a pool exclusive to the penthouse.
Situated in the Latitude building in the CBD, the airconditioned apartment has two levels, open plan living and lift access from two secure car parks.
The self-contained studio apartment on the 11th floor can be locked off as an option for extra income or extended family as the 12th floor has a master suite, ensuite with spa, kitchenette and living area.
2. Opulence and luxury
96 Binnington Esplanade, Mackay, $1,350,000
From the grand entrance through to the manicured gardens, this home is an architecturally-designed masterpiece.
The original design brief was to create a country feel by the coast.
The living room opens out to an inviting alfresco terrace with outdoor kitchen and pool.
The two-storey home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and four garage spaces.
3. Design masterpiece
11 Walang Court, North Mackay, $1,350,000
This northeast-facing home on a 1662sq m block has won multiple awards and featured on Channel 9’s Amazing Homes program with Deborah Hutton.
Built over three levels, the five-bedroom home has views from Habana to the Whitsundays down to Hay Point.
The kitchen, featuring cantilevered seating, is a focal point of the home.
It also has a media room, guest accommodation, kids wing and a private main bedroom retreat.
4. Elegance and sophistication
24 Reef Parade, East Mackay, $1,200,000
Nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac surrounded by Binnington Sands Reserve, this stunning home is mere footsteps to the beach.
The five-bedroom, three-bedroom and two garage home has open plan living with an inviting kitchen as the heart of the home.
There is an outdoor patio and a tiled in-ground pool.
5. Designer living by the sea
41 Portside Place, Shoal Point, $1,140,000
With only parkland between this home and the sand, one can spend each day enjoying all the joys of life by the sea.
With only one owner, the home is now ready for one lucky buyer to call it their own.
The beautiful master bedroom boasts a double ensuite and large walk-in robe and most importantly, ocean views.
At the hub of the home is the stylish open living area with gourmet kitchen, all opening onto the upper patio with Kwila hardwood floors to take in the glorious ocean views.
6. Endless opportunities
20 Eyre Place, Erakala, $1,100,000
Adopting the natural slope of the land, this home’s in-ground pool and surrounding entertainment area are integrated into the second level of the home and offer great views from the bedrooms that overlook them.
The house is efficiently located on a 2000sq m block with room available for an additional shed (12m x 8m plans available on request), driveways, tennis courts, or anything desired.
It has stunning vistas to the Pioneer Valley and mountain lines.
28 Highview Close, Farleigh, offers over $1,275,000
Exquisite and tranquil grounds surround this meticulously designed 299sq m home which boasts spectacular views, a master retreat with private balcony and another bedroom with its own patio.
There are two sheds with seven bays between them, five water tanks and solar hot water.
8. Pristine ocean front property
22 Ian Wood Drive, Dolphin Heads (now under offer)
Perched on the cliff face at Dolphin Heads, this home is sprawled over a 4601sq m block.
With uninterrupted views of the turquoise water and Cumberland Islands, this is the perfect entertaining home.
Move in as is, renovate or demolish and build your own high-end home.
9. A family retreat
45-51 Sunset Drive, Erakala, offers over $1,875,000
Whether you’re a frequent entertainer or love the serenity and relaxation, this home is versatile to suit all and offers a retreat lifestyle too.
Secluded in a quiet cul-de-sac on top of Sunset Drive, this family home is on 3.33ha of beautiful rainforest surrounds.
There is also potential for a subdivision that would allow the original home to retain its retreat feel.
10. Settlers Rise home
23 Logan Crescent, Erakala, $1,249,000
This stylish home has four generous bedrooms, an oversized office, three internal living spaces and a gourmet kitchen.
Nestled among other million-dollar properties on Settlers Rise, the home is near integrated parkland and open space as well as walking tracks and landscaped overland waterways – all five minutes from town.
11. Urban trends
48 Jardine Drive, Erakala, $1,395,000
Built over four levels, this home is modern living at its finest.
The dominant facade blends in well with its commanding elevated position with unimpeded panoramic rural and city views.
Sitting on a massive 2007sq m sloping block is 450sq m of living with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, four toilets, an extensive five-car basement, large powered shed and in-ground salt water pool.