Luxury living that reaches international standards

Ultra high-end living, this is a rare opportunity to secure the most modern beachside family retreat in Yaroomba Beach.

Situated so close to the beach, in Beachside estate on 485sq m, this 312sq m luxury oasis has been crafted with unquestionable distinction.

Lucas Muro

Blonde and rich timber veneer cabinetry in the kitchen truly capture the mood of the heart of the home, enhanced by Caesarstone "fresh concrete" feature island bench, Siemens appliances, Duravit Basins & Abey Gareth Ashton Tapware. There is also a hidden fridge space, bar and utility station.

Polished concrete floors flow through the entire ground floor including the palatial outdoor barbecue and entertainment area.

Combined living and dining are complemented by a wood fireplace ... 2.4m glazed sliding doors and louvres capture the tranquillity of the mature gardens, gabion walls, deck and lawn areas.

Lucas Muro

The sparkling in-ground pool with polished concrete edging is positioned with elegance in full view of the main areas of the home secured by frameless glass panels. There is also full concrete pathways to the side boundary to the driveway and leading off the main bedroom and laundry room.

The master retreat is truly spacious with walk-in robe and an ensuite which is both elegant and enormous. A feature of its own this bedroom is free-flowing with access to a private courtyard.

Architectural white mahogany premium timber stairs lead to the first-floor lounge retreat with guest bedroom and second bedroom all boasting the same light finish timber flooring. There is also a powder room and elegant main bathroom, also featuring high-end tapware and fixtures, and designer feature tiles.

Lucas Muro

The north facing top floor balcony embraces the energy of Mount Coolum and estate views, all with the sound of the waves crashing only metres away.

There is room for a number of vehicles and the double lock-up garage also has lockable wall to wall, wall to ceiling storage is ideal for those who may entertain the prestige holiday home investment idea, and wish to securely store your home away from home belongings.

This is a private gated community where only a select few can experience this quality of living.With blocks of land now almost a thing of the past, land values have risen in value dramatically over the last three years and are set to soar, with the exclusivity of the high standard of private living within the estate. For more information please call Kerry Sullivan 0438 168 908 at Richardson & Wrench Coolum today.

YAROOMBA

4 Waimea Bay Rd

4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car, Pool

Features: Designer's own masterpiece residence. Ultra high-end living in gated, beachside family retreat. Sparkling in-ground pool with polished concrete edging

Price: Auction on site Saturday, April 21, at 10.30am

Agent: Kerry Sullivan at Richardson & Wrench Coolum

Contact: 0438 168 908

Inspection: Contact agent