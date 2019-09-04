Menu
Luxury yacht stranded on Fraser Island beach

Carlie Walker
by
4th Sep 2019 11:15 AM
EFFORTS are being made to salvage a luxury yacht that has washed up on a beach on Fraser Island.

It is believe the yacht has been stranded on the beach for about two days.

Dean Hayes, owner of Rainbow Recovery, Repairs and Services said the future of the vessel, which is located at Waddy Point, was "a bit unsure at the moment".

"The insurance company is working on it, they've got equipment coming up to try to pull it up onto the beach," he said.

"They might be able to repair the hull."

Mr Hayes said he understood the owners had owned the yacht, estimated to be worth about $800,000, for less than a year.

The luxury yacht that has washed up on a beach on Fraser Island.
The luxury yacht that has washed up on a beach on Fraser Island. Contributed

He said despite the mishap, the owners were safe and well and had managed to get their personal belongings off the yacht.

Mr Hayes said he believed the incident had resulted from a "muck up" with their sailing, with the yacht ending up too close to the beach.

