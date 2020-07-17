Lyall embracing new dual role in post-NPL life

Magpies FC player/coach Michael Lyall in action against Whitsunday FC in the Mackay Premier League. Photo: Alison Langevad Photography

Magpies FC player/coach Michael Lyall in action against Whitsunday FC in the Mackay Premier League. Photo: Alison Langevad Photography

MICHAEL Lyall admits he is still finding his feet as the first-year player/coach learns how to juggle dual roles for Magpies FC.

Lyall has returned to Magpies from the NPL this season, eager to enjoy his football and embrace a new coaching challenge.

His first game in charge started slowly, with the reigning premiers falling behind early against Whitsunday FC.

But Magpies found form after the restart to cruise to a 4-1 opening round win.

The talismanic striker said he was looking forward to playing more on the ball this season, with some “pressure off” now that his NPL stint had – for now at least – come to an end.

“It’s definitely something new for me – it’s not about going back to local league and just scoring goals,” Lyall said.

“It’s going to be hard sometimes to concentrate on my own game as well as concentrate on everyone else’s.

“I have to organise the best team, the best formation and (decide on) the best time to make changes while still trying to perform myself.

“It’s something I will have to get used to.”

Magpies added some star power in the off-season, with Lyall joined by former NPL teammates Liam Shipton, Mitch Wright and Kyle McBurney.

“Kyle … had a year off last year and it’s great to see him playing again. He sets the professionalism on and off the field for us,” Lyall said.

“He can play midfield or defence, but I’ve got him playing more of a leadership role in defence for me this year.”

The new-look Magpies host Wanderers this weekend – the visitors coming off a disappointing 5-1 defeat to Lions last time out.

“They’ll be thirsty – and there’s always that good rivalry between Wanderers and Magpies,” Lyall said.

“We’re looking forward to the challenge. I don’t know the reasons for their result (against Lions) but I’m sure they’ll be ready to go.”

Even in the midst of a disrupted season, Lyall said there was little concern about a premiership hangover.

Magpies are still as hungry as ever to win silverware in 2020.

“The main reason to play is to play in finals and win trophies, but complacency can definitely be a thing,” he said.

“We just have to make sure we’re not being complacent and being professional on and off the field, win or lose.”