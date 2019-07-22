Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former prime minister Tony Abbott (right) with Andrew Wallace MP (left) riding on the Nicklin Way for the annual Pollie Pedal. is back in lycra and on his bike for the annual Pollie Pedal charity bike ride for military personnel. Pictured on the Nicklin Way, Sunshine Coast with Andrew Wallace MP (left).
Former prime minister Tony Abbott (right) with Andrew Wallace MP (left) riding on the Nicklin Way for the annual Pollie Pedal. is back in lycra and on his bike for the annual Pollie Pedal charity bike ride for military personnel. Pictured on the Nicklin Way, Sunshine Coast with Andrew Wallace MP (left). Patrick Woods
Community

Lycra-clad Tony Abbott rolls into Sunshine Coast

21st Jul 2019 1:52 PM | Updated: 22nd Jul 2019 4:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DRESSED in Lycra and with thousands of kilometres under his belt, former Prime Minister Tony Abbott MP rode into Sunshine Coast on the weekend to meet with veterans at the Caloundra RSL.

Federal Member for Fisher Andrew Wallace joined Mr Abbott, who founded the Pollie Pedal ride in 1997.

The eight-day ride begins in Currumbin and stops in regional NSW and Queensland with a goal to raise awareness and support for charity Soldier On, a charity which supports Australia's defence personnel and their families.

After an overnight stay on the Coast, Mr Abbott was destined to pedal the last leg to Brisbane.

The event had raised $43,119 towards a goal of $500,000.

Pollie Pedal has clocked more than 20,000 kilometres and raised nearly $6 million in 22 years for organisations such as the Royal Flying Doctor Service, Ronald McDonald House, Youth Insearch, the Paralympic Games and Carers Australia.

Visit polliepedal.org.au.

More Stories

andrew wallace pollie pedal soldier on tony abbott veterans support
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Cause of fatal accident at CQ mine site remains a mystery

    premium_icon Cause of fatal accident at CQ mine site remains a mystery

    News Lengthy internal probe fails to find direct cause of mine death

    Knife found during police stop

    premium_icon Knife found during police stop

    Crime Magistrate: Your story's got more holes in it than Swiss cheese

    Where can you see the Melbourne Cup trophy?

    premium_icon Where can you see the Melbourne Cup trophy?

    News Australia's most prized sporting trophy arrives in our region.

    Let the 'exercise' invasion begin

    Let the 'exercise' invasion begin

    News It will be all happening in Bowen.