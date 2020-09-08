Highway bashing victim wants cannabis laws changed

A man left with a severe brain injury after being beaten with a crowbar wants marijuana laws to change after he was caught with cannabis.

But his lawyer says the case should have never made it to court.

Brock Prime pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court on Tuesday to two counts of possessing a dangerous drug and one count of possessing utensils relating to drugs.

Brock Prime (left) leaves Southport Courthouse with his lawyer Campbell MacCallum, of Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers. Picture: Lea Emery

Prime is still in recovery after he was beaten by a group of men on the M1 during a horror road rage attack in February 2018.

The 31-year-old was in a coma for weeks and more than 20 per cent of his brain needed to be removed. He is also paralysed down one side.

The former amateur boxer and concreter now needs help to complete everyday tasks.

Prime was all smiles when he left the courthouse after Magistrate Kathleen Payne discharged him without punishment.

M1 road rage victim Brock Prime during his recovery. Photo: Instagram

"It's been very difficult tyring to get through the systems of everything and it is really exciting to have that finally done and completed and not have this over my head," he said outside court.

Prime, who has now been prescribed CBD oil, said he would like the law changed.

"Massive difference, to my pain and seizures. Really the CBD oil has been life-changing for me and especially for my mum."

Prosecutor Bob Falconer said police raided his Burleigh Waters home in December last year and found 931g of cannabis, some steroids, two bongs and two grinders.

Brock Prime while he was in hospital following his assault on the M1. Photo: Instagram

Mr Falconer said he had been instructed to tell the court Prime had been extremely co-operative with police.

"It cannot be refuted that his use was for medicinal purposes," he said.

Magistrate Kathleen Payne discharged him without punishment.

"The surrounding circumstances were exceptional," she said.

Defence lawyer Campbell MacCallum, of Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers, said since the police raid Prime had been prescribed medicinal cannabis and was using CBD oil.

Brock Prime in the years before the violent assault on the M1.

Outside court, Mr MacCallum said he did not believe it was in the public interest for the case to be prosecuted.

"People who have suffered injuries like him or any person who has that genuine disability the law should be very much loosened," he said.

"They are very strict at the moment, there is a lot of red tape, for someone like Brock who has taken so long to get medicinal cannabis, that's very helpful."

Originally published as M1 bashing victim wants cannabis laws changed