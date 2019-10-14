Menu
Noosa alleged taxi driver assault
Quarter Pounded: Fast food fist fight erupts in drive thru

14th Oct 2019 1:49 PM
POLICE have released CCTV as part of ongoing investigations into the alleged assault of a taxi driver in Noosa last month.

Just before midnight on September 7 a 35-year-old man driving a local maxi taxi collected a fare of around eleven people including adults and children from Hastings Street.

It will be alleged a man sitting in the front seat started making demands for the driver to attend the drive-through of a fast food outlet.

The driver refused as per company policy, and the man allegedly became verbally abusive.

The driver pulled over to the side of the road and asked him to get out. The man continued to abuse the driver before punching him in the head a number of times.

It is further alleged another male passenger then began punching the driver from behind.

The driver got out of the taxi and the group fled along Weyba Rd.

The victim did not sustain serious injury as a result of the incident.

Police have released CCTV of two men who may be able to assist with inquiries.

The group of passengers appears to all be wearing fancy dress costumes at the time of the incident.

