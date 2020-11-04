Macca’s ‘game changing’ new McFlurry

New world record set for most Big Mac's eaten by one person

You know you have created something good when customers beg you to take their money.

McDonald's Australia has done just that after it announced the release of its exclusive new McFlurry flavour - the Donut Ball McFlurry - which has sent fans wild.

"Behold the Donut Ball McFlurry … SHUT UP AND TAKE MY DIET INTENTIONS!" one person wrote on Facebook alongside a snap of the mouth-watering treat.

The $5.15 item has creamy soft serve topped with chocolate hot fudge sauce and crushed Oreo cookie pieces with the hero being the four doughnut balls.

The new limited edition Donut Ball McFlurry.

However, to nab the in-demand product, customers need to order it on McDelivery via the Uber Eats app.

"This latest addition to our dessert menu is only around for a limited time though, so make sure you head to McDelivery on Uber Eats before November 17 so you don't miss out on trying the Donut Ball McFlurry," a McDonald's Australia spokesperson told news.com.au.

Hundreds of people have already bombarded social media to share their excitement, with many describing it as a "game changer".

"This is not a drill," one person wrote on Facebook.

"I just died and went to heaven," a second person said.

"I almost don't care that I'm lactose intolerant," added a third, while a fourth person wrote: "Game over. Bye bye diet forever."

Despite the love for the new dessert, others were disappointed it was only available to purchase via the Uber Eats app.

"Uber Eats only? How unfair," one person wrote.

"Would love to try it but not paying for Uber Eats," added another.

McDonald's recently unveiled another new menu item, transforming one of Australia's most popular pub meals into the ultimate chicken parmigiana burger.

The new menu item comes weeks after Macca’s also unveiled its take on the classic Aussie pub dish the chicken parmigiana. Here’s the new McSpicy and Chicken Parmi burger.

"The Chicken Parmi Burger has crispy golden 100 per cent Aussie chicken breast topped with classic parmigiana sauce, bacon, Aussie cheese along with a creamy cheese sauce," McDonald's said of its latest offering.

The new $8.80 Chicken Parmi Burger is part of the new chicken range at the fast foot chain.

Originally published as Macca's 'game changing' new McFlurry