Maccas kicks off ‘crucial’ McHappy Day fundraising

McDonalds stores have kicked off their fundraising efforts for McHappy Day which is on Saturday November 14. Picture: Contributed

MCDONALD’S restaurants have kicked off their fundraising efforts for McHappy Day which supports families with children undergoing medical treatment.

Before the main day on November 14, each restaurant is selling Silly Socks and Helping Hands to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The charities supported 158 families from the Mackay and Whitsundays region last year equating to 2851 nightly stays next to a hospital.

Stories from Mackay region families who stayed in a Ronald McDonald House:

RMHC Australia Chief Executive Officer Barbara Ryan said McHappy Day was crucial to their work around Australia.

“The money raised … supports programs such as the Ronald McDonald Houses, family rooms, family retreats and our national learning program, which make a real impact to the lives of families and children in their time of need.”

McDonald’s Australia Marketing Director Jo Feeney said McHappy Day had raised more than $51 million since it began.

There are 18 RMHC houses across Australia allowing more than 10,000 families to be able to stay close to their seriously ill and injured children who are being treated at nearby hospitals.

You can show your support by picking up a pair of $5 Silly Socks or a Helping Hand for $2, $10 or $50 from your local Maccas or buying a Big Mac on Saturday November 14 with each burger sold giving $2 to RMHC.

Or you can donate online at www.rmhc.org.au/give