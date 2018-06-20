Machete found after DV threats

IN COURT: A disqualified driver was suspended for a further three years on Monday.

IN COURT: A disqualified driver was suspended for a further three years on Monday. Peter Carruthers

"I'M going to chop everyone up” was just one of the texts a Cannonvale man sent to his former partner as he sharpened a machete in the unit below her.

The 39-year-old, who cannot be identified in order to protect the victim, pleaded guilty by videolink from Townsville prison to contravening a domestic violence protection order when he threatened his former partner of two years.

Proserpine Magistrates Court heard on Monday that concerned neighbours called the police on June 4 at 5.15pm when they could hear the man yelling and banging items.

The day before an argument over alleged infidelity resulted in the man evicting his partner from their shared Cannonvale unit by leaving her belongings outside.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Hannah Beard said the woman went to stay with friends in the unit above his.

The roofer sent a series of texts which escalated from threatening to damage property to using a machete to chop the woman and her friends up, including the statement that "whatever happens tonight will put me away for a long time”.

"Police found a machete on the bench of the unit. He said he was sharpening it for work to cut trees,” Sen Const Beard said.

PD Law solicitor Elizabeth Smith said the aggrieved was planning on moving out that day anyway and had packed her bags already.

"He got home from work and saw her sitting upstairs on the balcony of another unit, he got agitated and started to bang things around,” Ms Smith said.

"As a roofer he has a machete as it is not unusual to have to cut overhanging trees that impede his work.

"He had been sharpening the machete, running a file over it for work, when police found it on the bench.

"It is noted on the facts he is never seen to wield it.

"In the heat of the moment he made brash statements in the text messages which he never intended to carry out.”

The court heard the man had a history of violence and had been sent to prison for assault occasioning bodily harm in company and common assault.

Magistrate Simon Young said the man's behaviour escalated from the argument the day earlier to the texts threatening the safety of the aggrieved and the other people in the unit above.

"Threats by texts are still violence against the aggrieved but I understand there was no actual physical component,” Mr Young said.

The man was sentenced to three months' imprisonment with 15 days declared served and given immediate parole. A conviction was recorded.