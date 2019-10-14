Machete pulled in airport carpark as road rage flares

A road rage incident quickly escalated when a man drew out a machete at Whitsunday Coast Airport.

A road rage incident quickly escalated when a man drew out a machete at Whitsunday Coast Airport. Tony Martin

A MAN pulled out a machete in an airport carpark during an argument with another motorist about driving on the Bruce Highway.

Pauliasi Tekitau Ofahulu, 33, of Bowen, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court on October 8 to going armed so as to cause fear.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Ofahulu was driving from Bowen to Whitsunday Coast Airport at Proserpine when an SUV overtook him.

As it was going past, the occupants tooted the horn and stuck up their middle finger at Ofahulu.

The court heard, later when he pulled up in the drop-off zone at the airport, Ofahulu saw the SUV and said to the occupants "do you want to have a go”.

He then took a machete from the boot of his car and raised it "towards them in a threatening manner,” Sgt Myors said.

Ofahulu went within two metres of the man and two women who were in the vehicle.

Then, as he drove away, Ofahulu said to the victims "you better not be from Bowen or I'll find you”, Sgt Myors told the court.

Later, police went to Ofahulu's Bowen address and saw the vehicle driving nearby with the machete in the boot.

Ofahulu's solicitor Anderson Telford said the argument at the airport carpark was over the driving of both drivers.

However, he pointed out the incident was initially started by the victim.

"They tooted him and gave him the middle finger,” he said.

Magistrate James Morton put Ofahulu on a nine-month good behaviour bond, with a $500 recognisance if he breaks it.

"We in Bowen don't go carrying around knives and threatening people,” Mr Morton said.

"They obviously would have been sh-ing themselves.

"Next time something like this happens, don't worry about it. Walk away.”