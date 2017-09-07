Machine Gun Preacher fires up in Queensland

A FORMER bad-boy biker, who has been helping war-torn orphans in Sudan, is coming to the Whitsundays.

Hosted by Whitsunday Baptist Church in partnership with all the local churches, Sam Childers, aka the Machine Gun Preacher will be at Whitsunday Christian College from 5.30pm on Friday, September 15.

Whitsunday Baptist Church's pastor Rev Craig Yeomans said the free event is open to the public.

"The opportunity to meet Sam face-to-face and talk with him is a great chance to have real contact with a modern day legend,” he said.

"He's an advocate for people who have been taken advantage of and abused, particularly in Africa, he's a bad guy bikie turned good and the whole story is quite fascinating.

"Sam is a very engaging speaker and presenter and he really is at the forefront of social justice.”

Childers is the subject of namesake feature film Machine Gun Preacher on his work helping children caught up in the horrors of Joseph Kony's Lord's Resistance Army starring Gerard Butler.

With a "Bible in one hand and AK47 in the other”, Childers has helped saved the lives of thousands of women and children.

The locals started to call him "The Machine Gun Preacher” for his work in protecting kids from the LRA and Kony.

MESSAGE OF HOPE: Machine Gun Preacher Sam Childers

He became the only American to ever receive the honour of being awarded the Mother Teresa Award for international social justice in 2013.

Sam said whenever he tells his story it turns into a message of hope.

"It's good to hear for the guy who might be homeless and good for the guy in his million dollar mansion,” he said.

"When people first hear I'm coming they think some missionary just wants to come and take their money and bring it back to Africa, but I think when they hear my story they understand it's more about inspiring and motivating people to make a difference in their own communities.

"Mission work begins at your own home, your own country, your town and your area.

"I think as the Whitsundays have been affected by the cyclone, people could benefit from a little bit of hope.”