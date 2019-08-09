Menu
University of Technology Sydney senior lecturer Gerard De Valence addresses the Construction stream breakout at GW3's Future Workforces Summit.
Technology

Machines will drive industry to work 'better, smarter'

Angela Seng
by
9th Aug 2019 6:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MACHINE intelligence was a key focus in the construction stream breakout of the Future Workforces Summit today.

University of Technology Sydney senior lecturer Gerard De Valence, said intelligent machines were already being utilised on construction worksites throughout Australia and their prevalence would broaden.

"Every stage of the construction process will eventually have the ability to access some sort of intelligent machine,” Mr De Valence said.

"These machines will store data and at some point during a project will have enough data to be used to analyse productivity on the entire worksite.”

READ MORE: OUR FUTURE MACKAY

"The data these machines will store will be able to be accessed and allow for better choices to be made on the worksite.”

Machines would assist with design, manage the production of fabrication, co-ordinate contractors and suppliers, manage logistics and scan a survey daily work production.

Mr De Valence said the key point was intelligent machines would be helping employees within the industry, not replacing them.

"Intelligent machines will be helping us to work better and smarter,” he said.

"The reality is every company in the construction industry is going to be following some pathway to technology.”

construction industry future workforces summit gerard de valence greater whitsunday alliance gw3 our future mackay university of technology
Mackay Daily Mercury

