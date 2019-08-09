Machines will drive industry to work 'better, smarter'

MACHINE intelligence was a key focus in the construction stream breakout of the Future Workforces Summit today.

University of Technology Sydney senior lecturer Gerard De Valence, said intelligent machines were already being utilised on construction worksites throughout Australia and their prevalence would broaden.

"Every stage of the construction process will eventually have the ability to access some sort of intelligent machine,” Mr De Valence said.

"These machines will store data and at some point during a project will have enough data to be used to analyse productivity on the entire worksite.”

"The data these machines will store will be able to be accessed and allow for better choices to be made on the worksite.”

Machines would assist with design, manage the production of fabrication, co-ordinate contractors and suppliers, manage logistics and scan a survey daily work production.

Mr De Valence said the key point was intelligent machines would be helping employees within the industry, not replacing them.

"Intelligent machines will be helping us to work better and smarter,” he said.

"The reality is every company in the construction industry is going to be following some pathway to technology.”