Mackay Airport reacts to coronavirus flight

Mackay Airport general manager Garry Porter said staff were not advised to self isolate by the Department of Health. Picture: Tony Martin

STAFF at Mackay airport have not been told to self isolate after a coronavirus patient touched down in the region.

Health authorities are contact tracing a number of passengers on-board Qantas flight QF2512 from Brisbane to Mackay as part of a statewide effort to contain the pandemic's spread.

Queensland Health yesterday revealed it was monitoring 69 flights in total including the one into Mackay, which landed on March 9.

Passengers in rows 11 through to 15 on flight QF2512 are advised to self-isolate for 14 days and contact a doctor immediately if they become unwell.

But Mackay Airport general manager Garry Porter said airport staff had not been advised to self isolate by Queensland Health.

Mr Porter said the airport was made aware by the department that passengers were being contacted.

Mr Porter assured the airport was working with stakeholders to ensure it was following all health guidelines.

"In particular ensuring we encourage best practice hand washing protocols, the placement of hand sanitiser in all of our customer touch points, introducing single use containers at our food and beverage outlets, enhanced cleaning protocols especially in our high traffic areas," he said.

Queensland Health has been contacted if the contact tracing was in connection to the two confirmed coronavirus cases in Mackay or a third case in Rockhampton Hospital which landed in Mackay.

A Queensland Health spokeswoman said public health units are in the process of contacting all passengers identified as close contacts with a confirmed case.

If you were on the relevant flight and in the rows listed, please contact 13 HEALTH immediately if you have not already been given instructions from a public health officer.

The only people who need to self-quarantine for 14 days are those who are in the identified rows of the flights listed.

