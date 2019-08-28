Mackay and Whitsunday most improved NAPLAN schools

THE most improved primary school cohorts in Mackay and Whitsunday have been revealed following the 2019 NAPLAN release.

Results across the Mackay and Whitsunday region found Year 5 students at St Brendan's Catholic Primary School improved their NAPLAN scores more than any other cohort in the region.

To find how each cohort improved, the school's average NAPLAN score was compared to the state's average score for 2017 Year 3 and 2019 Year 5.

Students at St Brendan's Catholic Primary School improved their average score by 36.1 points from Year 3 to Year 5, the biggest improvement in Mackay and Whitsunday.

The second most improved primary school was MacKillop Catholic Primary School (Andergrove) (2081) where average scores improved 21.5 points from Year 3 to Year 5 while St Mary's Catholic Primary School (Mackay) was third where scores improved 16.1 points.

For high schools, Whitsunday Christian College at Cannonvale was the most improved with an improvement score of 31.2 followed by Sarina State High School where scores improved 16.4 points.

Across Queensland the most improved school was Aurukun State School where the Year 5 cohort improved the average NAPLAN score by 70.66 points compared to their 2016 results.

The NAPLAN test remains controversial among educators and parents with concerns it does not fully capture everything a student learns at school.

A Queensland Government response to an independent review of the test stated NAPLAN remained important to maintain school accountability.

At the time Queensland education minister Grace Grace called for a nation-wide review of the test.

But the test is seen as an important way to view a school cohort at one moment in time and schools use the results to improve teaching.

Mackay and Whitsunday's top 10 most improved Yr 5 cohort:

St Brendan's Catholic Primary School: 36.1 point increase

MacKillop Catholic Primary School (Andergrove) (2081): 21.5 point increase

St Mary's Catholic Primary School (Mackay): 16.1 point increase

Mackay West State School: 15.1 point increase

St John's Catholic Primary School (Walkerston): 14.7 point increase

Bucasia State School: 13.3 point increase

Whitsunday Christian College: 11.1 point increase

St Francis Xavier Catholic Primary School (Mackay): 8.9 point increase

Andergrove State School: 8.3 point increase

Queens Beach State School: 7.3 point increase

Mackay and Whitsunday's most improved Yr 9 cohort: