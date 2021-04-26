Menu
Mackay and Whitsundays to expect more rain this Labour Day long weekend. Picture: Lillian Watkins
Weather

Mackay and Whitsundays in for a second wet long weekend

Lillian Watkins
26th Apr 2021 3:30 PM
The Mackay and Whitsunday regions are in for another bout of rain after a damp Anzac Day long weekend.

Bureau of meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said the region had about 26mm of rain on Saturday with a few extra millimetres on Sunday.

Ms Wong said the region could expect more rain from Wednesday, with one to two millimetres per day generally and 20-40mm in isolated pockets.

She said Friday and Saturday were likely to be on the wetter end with a high pressure system building along the east coast.

“There is also the potential for a few thunderstorms at the start of the weekend with the chance of an upper trough forming,” Ms Wong said.

Ms Wong said the south-easterly wind the region was experiencing at the moment also would be likely strengthening.

Today Mackay reached maximum of 25C, with the same expected tomorrow.

Bowen hit 29C today and Proserpine reached 27C, with 28C and 27C tomorrow respectivly.

Mackay Daily Mercury

