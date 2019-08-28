Mackay and Whitsunday's top NAPLAN schools revealed
THE TOP performing NAPLAN schools in Mackay and Whitsunday have been revealed following the 2019 results release.
Students in Year 3, 5, 7 and 9 took part in the controversial nationwide standardised test in May.
The test is designed to measure students in literacy and numeracy and track progress.
Across the Mackay and Whitsunday region Year 3 and Year 5 students at Whitsunday Anglican School received an average NAPLAN score of 5086 - the area's top performing primary school.
The school claimed a spot in Queensland's top 25 performing schools - coming in at 24th place.
SCROLL DOWN TO SEE OUR TOP 10 PERFORMING SCHOOLS
The second best performing primary school was Whitsunday Christian College where the average result was 4685 for Year 3 and Year 5 students.
The third best performing primary school was St Francis Xavier Catholic Primary School (Mackay) where the schoolwide average score was 4664.
Whitsunday Anglican School was Mackay and Whitsunday's top performing high school, coming in at number 48 in the state. Their Year 7 and Year 9 students received an average NAPLAN score of 5856.
The second best performing high school was Whitsunday Christian College where the average score was 5730, while the third best performing school was Mercy College (Mackay) where the average score was 5614.
The NAPLAN test remains controversial with the Queensland Government calling for a national review into the test.
Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority CEO David de Carvalho said more than 50,000 students nationally re-sat the test after interruptions in the online test.
About half of all schools accessed the test online in May and ACARA plans for all students to take the test online next year.
NAPLAN advocates maintain the test is an important way to view student and school progress at one moment in time and schools use the results to improve teaching.
MACKAY AND WHITSUNDAY'S TOP 10 PERFORMING PRIMARY SCHOOLS:
Whitsunday Anglican School: 5086 points
Whitsunday Christian College: 4685 points
St Francis Xavier Catholic Primary School (Mackay): 4664 points
MacKillop Catholic Primary School (Andergrove): 4658 points
St Mary's Catholic Primary School (Mackay): 4643 points
Emmanuel Catholic Primary School: 4606 points
St Brendan's Catholic Primary School: 4597 points
Moranbah East State School: 4594 points
St John's Catholic Primary School (Walkerston): 4570 points
Northview State School: 4556 points
MACKAY AND WHITSUNDAY'S TOP 10 PERFORMING HIGH SCHOOLS:
Whitsunday Anglican School: 5856 points
Whitsunday Christian College: 5730 points
Mercy College (Mackay): 5614 points
Proserpine State High School: 5441 points
Mirani State High School: 5417 points
Mackay North State High School: 5415 points
Mackay State High School: 5414 points
Mackay Northern Beaches State High School: 5337 points
Bowen State High School: 5260 points
Moranbah State High School: 5253 points