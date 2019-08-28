Mackay and Whitsunday's top NAPLAN schools revealed

The top-performing NAPLAN schools in Mackay and Whitsunday have been revealed following the 2019 results release.

The top-performing NAPLAN schools in Mackay and Whitsunday have been revealed following the 2019 results release. Contributed

THE TOP performing NAPLAN schools in Mackay and Whitsunday have been revealed following the 2019 results release.

Students in Year 3, 5, 7 and 9 took part in the controversial nationwide standardised test in May.

The test is designed to measure students in literacy and numeracy and track progress.

Across the Mackay and Whitsunday region Year 3 and Year 5 students at Whitsunday Anglican School received an average NAPLAN score of 5086 - the area's top performing primary school.

The school claimed a spot in Queensland's top 25 performing schools - coming in at 24th place.

SCROLL DOWN TO SEE OUR TOP 10 PERFORMING SCHOOLS

The second best performing primary school was Whitsunday Christian College where the average result was 4685 for Year 3 and Year 5 students.

The third best performing primary school was St Francis Xavier Catholic Primary School (Mackay) where the schoolwide average score was 4664.

Whitsunday Anglican School was Mackay and Whitsunday's top performing high school, coming in at number 48 in the state. Their Year 7 and Year 9 students received an average NAPLAN score of 5856.

The second best performing high school was Whitsunday Christian College where the average score was 5730, while the third best performing school was Mercy College (Mackay) where the average score was 5614.

The NAPLAN test remains controversial with the Queensland Government calling for a national review into the test.

Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority CEO David de Carvalho said more than 50,000 students nationally re-sat the test after interruptions in the online test.

About half of all schools accessed the test online in May and ACARA plans for all students to take the test online next year.

NAPLAN advocates maintain the test is an important way to view student and school progress at one moment in time and schools use the results to improve teaching.

We're sorry but the NAPLAN Schools list doesn't work properly without JavaScript enabled. Please enable it to continue.

MACKAY AND WHITSUNDAY'S TOP 10 PERFORMING PRIMARY SCHOOLS:

Whitsunday Anglican School: 5086 points

Whitsunday Christian College: 4685 points

St Francis Xavier Catholic Primary School (Mackay): 4664 points

MacKillop Catholic Primary School (Andergrove): 4658 points

St Mary's Catholic Primary School (Mackay): 4643 points

Emmanuel Catholic Primary School: 4606 points

St Brendan's Catholic Primary School: 4597 points

Moranbah East State School: 4594 points

St John's Catholic Primary School (Walkerston): 4570 points

Northview State School: 4556 points

MACKAY AND WHITSUNDAY'S TOP 10 PERFORMING HIGH SCHOOLS:

Whitsunday Anglican School: 5856 points

Whitsunday Christian College: 5730 points

Mercy College (Mackay): 5614 points

Proserpine State High School: 5441 points

Mirani State High School: 5417 points

Mackay North State High School: 5415 points

Mackay State High School: 5414 points

Mackay Northern Beaches State High School: 5337 points

Bowen State High School: 5260 points

Moranbah State High School: 5253 points