Mackay athlete crosses first in blistering pace

VISITING athlete from Mackay Julian Picot has upset the status quo at Airlie Beach parkrun by blitzing his nearest rival by more than two minutes on Saturday.

First time runner in Airlie, Picot usually favouring longer distances finished ahead of Mark Ogilive in 19.35 and Justin Helsham was the third man over the line.

A good battle for the lead of the peloton ensued behind the leaders with Jennifer Heatley leading it to also finish as the first woman across the line in 24.24 and a new personal best.

Annette Munckton was second and Alison Scoles in 24.34 rounded out the top three female finishers.

Overseas visitors from Scotland and England, and closer to home, Darwin and Mackay all laced up their runners for the 130th Airlie Beach parkrun.

Eighty six participants walked or ran around the course of which there were two first time runners.

Welcome to the parkrun family Pedro Hillmann and Ciara King.

Airlie Beach parkrun expresses its gratitude to this week's volunteers for without their effort the event would not be possible.

Thank you to Robyn Corrigan, Ryan Edkins, Maryanne Fyvie, Justin Knight-Gray, Erika Pattemore, Deb Rowland, Aimee Sulzberger, Riana Wronski and Peter Carruthers.

For a full list of results visit Airlie Beach parkrun's website and for more photos the Facebook page.