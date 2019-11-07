Mackay bowlers fight the good fight at State champs

MACKAY representatives in the State Champion of Club Champions events played very well at North Toowoomba, just missing out on a medal in the women’s pairs and also the men’s singles.

Souths Suburban’s Sue McCall and Rhonda Meng won two of their three sectional games, beating Jean Messina and Denise Charman (Silkwood) 21-15 and Carole Broadbent and Ruth Perry (Kandanga) 26-11.

In very windy conditions at the North Toowoomba Club the following day, they lost 14-35 to Debbie Logan and Glenys Read (Mt Gravatt) who went on to win the gold medal. McCall and Meng played Yolanta Ackroyd and Annie Studd (Bribie Island) in the bronze medal playoff but went down 19-24 in a close match.

In the men’s singles, Proserpine’s Mick Kinnear defeated John Lenon (Gracemere) 25-22 and Garry Reardon (Chincilla) 25-7 but was pipped 25-21 by the eventual gold medallist, Ben Walsh (Red Hill).

Kinnear played for the bronze medal against Sean Ingham (Broadbeach) who was a substitute for Sean Baker but lost that match 25-5.

Other Mackay representatives, Marian’s Wally Kleidon (subbing for Barry Jackson) and Kerry Ollett and Mackay Club’s Val Pilcher, Karlie Burns, Carol Savage and Robyn Devereux were eliminated in sectional play.

North v south challenge

Kinnear made a hurried flight from Toowoomba to Townsville to play with Mick Tobin (Across the Waves, Bundaberg), John See (Bargara) and Col Kelly (Edge Hill, Cairns) in the second annual North v South Challenge.

North lost 43-62 in the first test, drew 72-all in the second and went down 52-73 in the third on the carpet at the Suburban Club. Kelly’s team was the only one to record a win against the South, a 35-23 defeat of Bowls Queensland CEO, Brett Wilkie.

South also won the ladies tests 54-52, 64-51 and 61-54.

Mackay men’s representative teams

District bowlers will take part in a series of objective skill tests at the Marian Bowls Club on Saturday as the first step towards gaining selection in the men’s representative teams for 2020. Bowlers were nominated by their clubs and will meet again at Airlie Beach on December 7 for a second trial. Executive positions will be confirmed at the district AGM at City Bowls Club on Sunday.