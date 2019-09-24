Mackay community groups benefit from $800k in funding
COMMUNITY groups from across the region have been awarded a total of $779,000 worth of funding in the latest round of Gambling Community Benefit Fund grants.
The government funding, between $500 and $35,000, is given to worthwhile projects and applications are open to community-based, not-for-profit organisations.
Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert said she welcomed the grants in her electorate.
"I'm really pleased the Mackay Kodokan Judo Club can replace its judo mats with its $24,000 grant, while the Sugarshed Road Horses Sports Club will use its $35,000 grant to install turf and seating," Mrs Gilbert said.
This round of funding will deliver $14.4 million in grants to 665 grassroots clubs and organisations across Queensland.
Applications for the next round of grants will close on October 31 and you can apply online at www.justice.qld.gov.au/grants
Other grant recipients in the region include:
- Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders Community Health Service Mackay - $25,427 to install a solar system.
- Brothers Bulldogs Junior Rugby Leage - $35,000 to buy a vehicle and extend a shed to store vehicle.
- City Brothers Football Club - $21,500 to buy lawnmower.
- Endeavour Foundation Mackay - $26,876 to upgrade pathway and install bollards.
- Kidney Support Network - $20,000 to buy motor vehicle
- Mackay Hockey Association - $18,645 to replace water cannons.
- Mackay Netball Association - $23,861 to install shade structure and water fountain.
- Mackay Regional Council for Social Development - $5000 to buy equipment.
- Mackay Woodturners Association - $4250 to install monorail gantry system.
- Sailors With Disabilities - $25,000 to provide regional sailing training.
- C&K Beaconsfield Community Kindergarten - $25,451.48 to install soft fall and buy educational resources.
- Chelona State School - $16,859.15 to upgrade library shelving and equipment.
- Creative Edge Dance Studio Parents and Friends Association - $14,998.99 to install fans.
- Eungella State School P&C Association - $29,800 to install fencing and resurface courts.
- Koumala State School - $35,000 to install sensory and musical play area.
- Mirani State High School P&C Association - $35,000 to buy equipment.
- Pinnacle Cricket Club - $35,000 to upgrade oval.
- Pioneer Clay Target Club - $29,795 to buy mower and trailer.
- Sarina Junior Rugby League Football Club - $24,229 to buy lawnmower and line marker.
- Calen District State College - $9750 to buy mower and trailer.
- Cannonvale Cannons Swimming Club - $24,363.75 to replace equipment.
- Leap Yakapari District Development Association - $34,812 to upgrade outdoor water drainage.
- Mackay Northern Beaches SHS P&C Association - $26,530 to upgrade canteen equipment.
- Pioneer River Valley Hack and Pony Club - $25,950 to buy tractor and trailer.
- Proserpine Golf Club - $32,780 to construct disability accessible amenities.
- Proserpine Junior Sporting Complex Association - $28,943.64 to buy tractor.
- Sunset Bay Outrigger Canoe Racing Association - $13,750 to buy outrigger canoes.
- Tourism Whitsundays - $12,816 to buy office equipment.
- Whitsunday Community Services - $23,037 to buy motor vehicle.