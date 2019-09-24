Mackay community groups benefit from $800k in funding

These clubs will benefit from Gambling Community Benefit Fund grants

COMMUNITY groups from across the region have been awarded a total of $779,000 worth of funding in the latest round of Gambling Community Benefit Fund grants.

The government funding, between $500 and $35,000, is given to worthwhile projects and applications are open to community-based, not-for-profit organisations.

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert said she welcomed the grants in her electorate.

"I'm really pleased the Mackay Kodokan Judo Club can replace its judo mats with its $24,000 grant, while the Sugarshed Road Horses Sports Club will use its $35,000 grant to install turf and seating," Mrs Gilbert said.

This round of funding will deliver $14.4 million in grants to 665 grassroots clubs and organisations across Queensland.

Applications for the next round of grants will close on October 31 and you can apply online at www.justice.qld.gov.au/grants

Other grant recipients in the region include: