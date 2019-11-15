Mackay company inks deal to supply reopened CQ mine

A MACKAY earthmoving equipment company has just signed a three-year contract to supply three Bowen Basin mines, including a recently reopened operation near Emerald.

The deal will involve supplying equipment to Gregory Mine, Minerva Mine and Meteor Downs Mine, owned by Sojitz, extending the 18-month partnership between the two companies.

Some of the equipment already supplied to Sojitz includes D10T dozers, 777G water carts, 24M graders, and Isuzu water and service carts.

Sojitz completed the acquisition of Gregory Mine from BHP earlier this year and has now reopened it.

DEAL DONE: Sojitz employees with a D10T dozer at Minerva Mine.

Kent Hire managing director Marty Albert said it was great to see Sojitz support a privately-owned local business.

"I started Kent Hire two years ago after working for the last 15 years for other earthmoving equipment hire companies both privately and publicly owned," Mr Albert said.

"I started out as a Hastings Deering (Cat) apprentice diesel fitter here in Mackay."

In just two years, Kent Hire has been supported by a number of large mining houses including BHP, Glencore, Yancoal and TMM Group.

"The mining industry in general is very busy at the moment," Mr Albert said.

"We hope to keep growing with the major mining companies that we're already dealing with."