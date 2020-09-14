Mackay company proving COVID no barrier for reef exporter

Ultra Coral Australia, based in Mackay, exports live corals to the global aquarium industry. Picture: Brendan Radke

A MACKAY company is proving COVID is not necessarily a barrier, with the reef exporter building resilience into its business operations.

Ultra Coral Australia, based in Mackay, exports live corals to the global aquarium industry.

But its operations were hit hard when international borders were closed because of coronavirus, forcing it to identify new markets for its product.

Ultra Coral’s company director Nicholas Dos Santos said domestic retail orders opened after international wholesale trade closed due to COVID-19’s effect on the economy and freight transport.

“Dealing directly with retailers means an increase in the number of orders that we have to process and ship,” Mr Dos Santos said.

“With funding support from the Queensland Government, we have been able to speed up the packing chain by purchasing a new clipping machine to automate the packaging of water-filled bags of live coral.”

Ultra Coral Australia was successful in securing a $7500 share of the State Government’s $500,000 Market Diversification and Resilience Grant Program.

Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Minister Mark Furner said the government was working closely with operators in the sector, including agribusiness exporters that supported “thousands of jobs”.

“We have handled the health response well so far, and that means we can support businesses like Ultra Coral as we continue to implement our $8 billion plan for economic recovery,” he said.

Mackay MP Julianne Gilbert said the grant would make a difference to Ultra Coral’s operations.

“A $7500 grant to purchase vital new equipment is helping Ultra Coral Australia, supply a whole new market of Australian retail customers,” Mrs Gilbert said.

“Ultra Coral Australia is a prime example of a Queensland agribusiness building resilience and finding opportunity from adversity.”

Located in the heart of the Great Barrier Reef, Ultra Coral Australia collected and supplied premium live coral to countries all over the world before the coronavirus pandemic struck.