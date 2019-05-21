Mackay counterfeiter learns fate

MONEY: Police are urging people to be on the look out for counterfeit $50 notes. Photo Sid Russell / Daily Mercury

MONEY: Police are urging people to be on the look out for counterfeit $50 notes. Photo Sid Russell / Daily Mercury Sid Russell

A MACKAY man busted with about $20,000 in fake cash has been released from custody on probation and a good behaviour bond.

Peter Justin Taylor, 38, was found in a West Mackay backyard with a duffle bag stuffed with counterfeit $50 notes and a stack of A4 pages printed with images of Australian currency.

The fake money and pages of printed $50 notes was calculated to be valued about $20,000.

Taylor pleaded guilty to possessing the money and counterfeiting instruments such as white paint pens, a scalpel, scissors, a ruler and craft cutting board, in December last year. Both charges carry a maximum of 10 years jail.

It was previously reported in the Daily Mercury that the offending was linked to Taylor's drug use.

The case was initially heard in Mackay Magistrates Court, but Magistrate Damien Dwyer believed it needed to be dealt with in a higher jurisdiction.

Taylor, who had been in custody, was given a two-year probation order and placed on a $500 three-year good behaviour bond.

Convictions were recorded.