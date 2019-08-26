Mackay district drink and drug drivers revealed

Mackay Magistrates Court dealt with 16 people for drink and drug driving.

A MAN with a permanent brain injury after being hit by a car six years ago has been jailed for three months for repeat bad driving behaviour.

Samuel John Charles Budby escaped spending any time in jail and was released on immediate parole.

He pleaded guilty to disqualified-driving, driving with a reading more than three times the limit at 0.162 per cent, failing to provide a specimen of breath and obstructing police.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard that between 2000 and 2005 Budby was in court up to seven times for offences including drink and disqualified-driving and as a result his licence had been disqualified absolutely.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said Budby's only saving grace was that he had been out of trouble in recent years.

He was also banned from driving for another four and a half years.

Mr Muirhead said Budby could not drive until that time had lapsed and the absolute disqualification was removed.

"If you comply with the parole conditions you won't have to go to jail,” Mr Muirhead said.

DRUG DRIVING: Tough penalises apply for drivers found to be using drugs while behind the wheel. Supplied

POLICE nabbed seven people for drug-driving on Cathu-O'Connell River Rd between May 31 and June 3.

Corey Lee Allsop was disqualified for one month and fined $400.

Jack Sydney Anderson pleaded guilty to drug-driving as the holder of a learner, provisional or probationary licence, was fined $700 and disqualified for four months.

Jack Stafford Darker pleaded guilty to drug-driving as a learner, provisional or probationary licence holder, was disqualified for four months and fined $750.

Taylor Edward Dove was fined $600 and banned for driving for three months.

Mitchell Palmer Gordon was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Leonardo Ortiz Valero has been disqualified from driving for one month and fined $500.

Bo William Ross was fined $600 and disqualified for four months.

RBT: Police are on the look out for drink and drug drivers anywhere, anytime. FILE

ARREST warrants were ordered for 10 people who failed to appear in court on charges of drug-driving.

The warrants were released for Zenon Samy Jean Betscher, Joshua Charpentier, Tynneil Chole Dolfin, Cody Christopher Royes, Benjamin Maurice Kemp, Maria Victoria Lorandi, Matthew Luke McCoy, Craig Avery Meredith, Brett Ormonde Petherick and Orey Scott Williamson.

Arrest warrants were issued against 10 people who failed to appear in court for drug driving charges. ARENA Creative

Matthew Jarrod Ahern has been fined $400 and disqualified for two months.

He pleaded guilty to low-range drink-driving on July 4 on Shute Harbour Rd.

***

Melcom Holden has been banned from driving for three months for drug-driving on the Bruce Hwy.

He pleaded guilty to the June 12 offence at Bakers Creek and was also fined $600.

***

Johnathan James Johnson was fined $100 and disqualified for three months.

He pleaded guilty to drug-driving as a learner, provisional or probationary licence holder on May 1 on Cathu-O'Connell River Rd.

***

Georgia Alice Kinchin pleaded guilty to mid-range drink-driving at Middlemount on August 3.

She was fined $950 and disqualified from driving for six months.

DRINK DRIVING: Drivers put their own life and that of others at risk whenever they drink and drive. Max Fleet

Luke Mitchell Kinnear was more than twice the limit when he crashed through a fence at Seaforth on July 14.

The 35 year old had a reading of 0.125 per cent.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard Kinnear was not eligible for a restricted licence due to a prior conviction for drink-driving.

He was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for 10 months.

***

Scott Ian McPherson has been disqualified from driving for four months after pleading guilty to mid-range drink-driving at Glenella.

He was also fined $750 for the July 19 offence.

***

Stephen Paul Sandral has been hit with a $3000 fine for drink and disqualified-driving on June 8 on Alfred St.

He was also banned from driving for two years for the disqualified-driving and 10 month for the drink-driving.

***

Clint Mark Trimmer was charged with three offences stemming from a police intercept on April 9 at Slade Point.

He pleaded guilty to drug-driving as a learner, probationary or provisional licence holder, disqualified-driving and possessing a knife in a public place.

Trimmer was fined $3500 and disqualified from driving for three months and seven months respectively for the driving charges.

The knife was forfeited.