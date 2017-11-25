MACKAY REGION ELECTION RESULTS: Live count

WELCOME to Queensland Election 2017 for Mackay, Mirani, Burdekin and the Whitsunday, a region home to three of the state's most marginal seats.

We will have rolling updates throughout the evening and coming days as the votes are counted to determine who will lead the state and our electorates for the next three years.

Polling booths have closed, and the Electoral Commission Queensland has started counting up the results for the 93 state electorates. Through the evening, poll results will get updated as the ECQ works through more than 2.6 million votes.

MIRANI

WHITSUNDAY

BURDEKIN

MACKAY

ROLLING COVERAGE:

6:49PM

LNP candidate for Mirani Kerry Latter is in the hot seat at this early stage into the state election count, narrowly leading sitting ALP member Jim Pearce when preferences are included.

With five booths counted Mr Latter leads Mr Pearce, 424 to 333.

At Mirani, the ALP's Jim Pearce faces tough opposition from LNP's Kerry Latter and One Nation's Stephen Andrew. Commentators have so far said this one is too close to call. Today, Jim Pearce described this as "one of the dirtiest election campaigns ever".

Eyes are also on the seat of Whitsunday, where the LNP's Jason Costigan is facing a strong challenge from Noel Skippen for One Nation and Bronwyn Taha, ALP. Peter Beattie's pick is a 50/50 between Labor and One Nation, Campbell Newman has the seat down for a Labor gain. Mr Costigan again grabbed headlines, making a stalking complaint to Queensland Police in the final few hours of polling.

The seat of Mackay is expected to stay with ALP's Julieanne Gilbert, but that didn't stop LNP candidate Nicole Batzloff from having one last stab at the unfairness of Mackay being a safe held Labor seat.

Photos View Photo Gallery

6:38PM

JIM Pearce is leading the race for Mirani as 654 of the first 1760 votes counted in the electorate went to him.

The ALP member is ahead of One Nation candidate Andrew Stephen, 600, LNP candidate Kerry Latter, 456, and The Greens Christine Carlisle, 50. It is still early in the count as the 1760 votes is just 5.61% of the electorate.

6.32PM

THE first 126 ballots for the Greater Mackay Region have been counted, in the seat of Burdekin where Dale Last, for the LNP, has a challenge from Sam Cox (ON). But ALP's Mike Brunker could get over the line on One Nation preferences. The trio stood practically shoulder to shoulder earlier today, fighting for every last vote.

The count it is close, just five votes separating the three candidates.

Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party candidate Sam Cox leads with 44 votes, ahead of ALP candidate Mike Brunker, 40, and LNP candidate Dale Last, 39.

The Greens candidate Mathew Bing has received three votes so far.