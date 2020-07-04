Mackay father’s disgraceful DV rant from prison

A Mackay father had pleaded guilty to breaching a domestic violence order 28 times, the majority of which occurred while he was in prison.

JAIL did not stop a Mackay father of two from repeatedly breaching a domestic violence order by ringing his partner from the correctional centre and calling her a “fat sl*t” and a “dog c**t”.

Magistrate Damien Dwyer called the 27 year old a disgrace and said the abuse “just rolls off the tongue like it’s asking for a drink of water”.

Leo Mark James Tomarra breached the domestic violence order 28 times since December last year with the majority occurring while he was in custody this year.

“I’m hoping you were clear headed … that no substances were being taken, but you’ve been there often enough to know that whenever you’re on the phone it’s recorded,” Magistrate Damien Dwyer said, adding it was some of the “most unsophisticated offending” he’d come across.

“It’s disgraceful. It’s completely derogative to any person particularly your partner, it would seem to me to be gratuitous, you delight in calling her a … fat sl*t and a f**ing dog and a dog c**t.

“You show no respect at all to the mother of your children and you show now respect at all to women as a whole.”

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636

1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

Tomarra also pleaded guilty to a string of other offences including evading police, disqualified driving, breaching bail and wilful damage – domestic violence, which involved smashing up his partner’s car with a shovel in December last year.

“Some of the allegations you made against her are just disgusting,” Mr Dwyer said.

“The threats are there.”

The court heard Tomarra has spent 173 days, about five and a half months, in custody and as a result would get an immediate parole release.

“You’re not a person of good character, you have a terrible history including assaults,” Mr Dwyer said.

The offending occurred from November last year.

He was jailed for 12 months with immediate parole and disqualified from driving for five years.

Convictions were recorded.